Spring Fest is Saturday
The Denham Springs Spring Festival takes over the city's Antique Village Saturday.
Held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the outdoor area will include more than 150 vendors selling a variety of items, games, children's rides and food booths. Shop the Antique Village stores, view art exhibits, tour the Old City Hall exhibits and listen to music at the Old Train Station.
Get Out and Fish!
Walker's Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to host its second annual Get Out and Fish! from 9 a.m. to 1 May 13 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The event includes fishing games, loaner poles and kits, a freshly stocked pond, farmers and art market, food trucks and music by DJ KJack.
Farmers Market
Spring is the perfect time for a farmers market and Denham Springs' Farmers Market is open every Saturday.
Don't miss the farmers market in the city's Antique Village.
Tickfaw 200 planned
The Tickfaw 200, a three-day power boat poker run starting at Blood River Landing, begins May 4.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/4cj4u2jh.
Council on Aging membership drive underway
The Livingston Council on Aging's membership drive runs through May 12. Anyone interested in becoming a member can sign up at the office at 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, or call (225) 664-9343.
Save the date
Looking for Memorial Day plans? Mark your calendar for May 27-28 for the Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival at PARDS North Park in Denham Springs. The musical lineup includes Travis Tritt, Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny and others.
For information, visit www.thecajuncountryjam.com.
The Amite Arts Council sponsoring adult art workshop
Mark your calendar for an art workshop for adults from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 at the Amite Community Center.
Artist and teacher Jennifer Wheeler will lead the session.
Registration costs $10. To register, go to Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak St. The class is limited to 15 students.
For more information call Amite City Hall, (985) 748-8761.