Tickets on sale for DSHS Hall of Fame banquet
Aug. 28 is the deadline to purchase tickets for the 2023 Denham Springs High School Hall of Fame class induction set for Aug. 31.
The 13th Hall of Fame Class members are Catherine Spangler Dehlin, Lekeisha Marie Lee, Thomas Dru Nettles, Russell Todd “Rusty” Sanchez and Anthony John Watts.
The ceremony will be at Forrest Grove, and the inductees will be presented at halftime of the Denham Springs/Mandeville football game Sept. 1.
Banquet tickets, $50 each, are on sale at the school and must be purchased in person. For more information, call Kathy deGeneres at (225) 324-4611 or Butch Wax at (225) 408- 9800.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association exhibit
Visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish Gallery for its Denham Springs Fine Art Association exhibit. The art-inspired works for sale include various mediums such as watercolor and acrylic paintings, and framed batik pieces.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The Exhibit is scheduled to run through Aug. 30.
Children’s fall art classes
Instructor Kerry Curtin will teacher drawing and painting art classes for students in second through sixth grades at South Live Oak elementary.
The cost if $45 or $40 for Arts Council of Livingston Parish members.
- Session 1: Sept. 5, Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26
- Session 2: Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 24 and Nov. 7
- Session 3: Nov. 14, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, Dec. 12
Call Instructor, Kerry Curtin at (225) 954-2700 to enroll.
Girls' night paint party set
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting a girls' night paint party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at the arts council's gallery.
Attendees can choose between painting a Highland cow or cactus rose.
Make plans to join artist instructor Shelly Frederick for a fun girls' night paint party.
Cost is $30 per painter and all supplies are included.
Pets looking for homes
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster cats and dogs.
The no-kill shelter, at 600 Bowman St., Denham Springs, also encourages residents consider adopting a pet, which can be adopted for a $60 fee.
More than 200 cats and dogs need homes or foster parents. For information on fostering or adopting, call (225) 664-4472.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.