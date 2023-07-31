Assess the need collection days set
Volunteers will be collecting donations for this year’s Assess the Need school supply drive Aug. 5-6 and Aug. 12-13, program organizer Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor said.
This year’s effort marks the 23rd consecutive year that Taylor has sponsored the parishwide school supply drive. Assess the Need is a not-for-profit program that provides supplies for Livingston Parish students in need of assistance.
This year’s campaign anticipates meeting the needs of more than 3,000 students in all the district’s 43 public schools, including pre-K and Head Start programs.
The supplies are provided to those students at the start of the school year. The first day of classes in Livingston Parish for the 2023-2024 school year is Aug. 11.
Collection efforts will include volunteers standing outside nine of the parish’s Associated Grocers, Inc. stores:
- Carter’s Supermarkets in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, and Vincent Road in Denham Springs;
- Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson;
- Village Markets in Port Vincent, White Hall and Head of Island.
Calling all authors
The Livingston Parish Library is accepting applications from authors and community organizations interested in taking part in the eighth annual Livingston Parish Book Festival, set for Oct. 21.
Submit your applications to www.mylpl.info/bookfestival.
Back-to school bash
Visit Walker City Hall Aug. 5 for a back-to-school bash. The event is set from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event includes a talent show with prizes, free photo booth, inflatables, games and food trucks.
For food vendor or more info, call (225) 665-3755.
Small-business loans available for some businesses
The Office of Community Development has opened its application period for the Small Business Loan Program for small businesses in eligible parishes who were hit by natural disasters in 2020-2021, the city of Waker shared in its newsletter.
To learn more about the program contact the South Central Planning and Development Commission at www.SCPDC.org or call (800) 630-3791.
The program provides interest-free loans from $10,000 to $150,000, with up to 40% of the loan forgiven. Funds can be used for rent or mortgage wages and benefits, utilities, inventory and equipment necessary for business recovery.
Ricks to deliver final state of the parish talk
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks will give his final state of the parish address at the Livingston Chamber of Commerce meeting at noon on Aug. 9 at Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, Denham Springs.
Tickets are $45 general admission and $30 for chamber member registered by noon Aug. 7. Call the chamber at (225) 665-8155 for ticket information.
Pets looking for homes
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster cats and dogs.
The no-kill shelter, at 600 Bowman St., Denham Springs, also encourages residents consider adopting a pet, which can be adopted for a $60 fee.
More than 200 cats and dogs need homes or foster parents. For information on fostering or adopting, call (225) 664-4472.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.