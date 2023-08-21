Cassidy to speak in Walker
Sen. Bill Cassidy is speaking at 8 a.m. Thursday at Wholly Ground in Walker.
The program is organized by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. To register, visit business.livingstonparishchamber.org/events/details/senator-bill-cassidy-gov-update-8284.
Last chance to get tickets for DSHS Hall of Fame
Tickets to the 2023 Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet, set for Aug. 31, will be sold until the end of the school day Monday at the DSHS office.
Each ticket is $50. Tickets must be purchased in person. For more information, call Kathy deGeneres (225) 324-4611) or Butch Wax (225) 408-9800.
Winter Wonderland Mosaic Crochet class set
The Southeasters Livingston Center is hosting a crochet class where student will create a winter wonderland mosaic blanket. Each person will be responsible for their own crochet hook and yarn. The pattern calls for three colors — a light or cream color — about 1,400 yards of light weight yarn. A darker color — like a forest green color — 1,300 yards and a medium color about 650 yards. The class is set for Sept. 11, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. For more information, visit www2.southeastern.edu/external/event_registration/lifelong_learning.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association exhibit
Visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish Gallery for its Denham Springs Fine Art Association exhibit. The art-inspired works for sale include various mediums such as watercolor and acrylic paintings, and framed batik pieces.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The exhibit is scheduled to run through Aug. 30.
Children’s fall art classes
Instructor Kerry Curtin will teacher drawing and painting art classes for students in second through sixth grades at South Live Oak Elementary.
The cost if $45 or $40 for Arts Council of Livingston Parish members.
- Session 1: Sept. 5, Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26
- Session 2: Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 24 and Nov. 7
- Session 3: Nov. 14, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, Dec. 12
Call Instructor, Kerry Curtin at (225) 954-2700 to enroll.