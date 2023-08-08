Back to the books
Friday is first day of classes in Livingston Parish for the 2023-24 school year. That means traffic around schools and neighborhoods will increase early mornings and mid-afternoons.
Watch out for the school buses and children walking or on bicycles. Bottom line, be safe out there.
The first few weeks of school can be stressful for both parents and students. Take time to destress. Plan a fun, family activity.
Record temperatures mean hydration is key, so don't forget to drink plenty of water when out at school activities.
I always enjoyed the beginning of the school year. It meant new clothes and maybe, new friends. Here's wishing everyone a year filled with learning and friendship.
Assess the need collection days set
Volunteers will be collecting donations for this year’s Assess the Need school supply drive Aug. 12-13, said program organizer Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor.
This year’s effort marks the 23rd consecutive year that Taylor has sponsored the parishwide school supply drive. Assess the Need is a not-for-profit program that provides supplies for Livingston Parish students in need of assistance.
This year’s campaign anticipates meeting the needs of more than 3,000 students in all the district’s 43 public schools, including pre-K and Head Start programs.
Collection efforts will include volunteers standing outside nine of the parish’s Associated Grocers, Inc. stores:
- Carter’s Supermarkets in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, and Vincent Road in Denham Springs;
- Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson;
- Village Markets in Port Vincent, White Hall and Head of Island.
Calling all authors
The Livingston Parish Library is accepting applications from authors and community organizations interested in taking part in the eighth annual Livingston Parish Book Festival, set for Oct. 21.
Submit your applications to www.mylpl.info/bookfestival.
Women's Leadership expo planned
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce has announced Lauren Haydel, with Fleurty Girl, will be the featured speaker at its Women's Leadership Conference and Expo set for Sept. 15. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2yxz426d.
Pets looking for homes
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster cats and dogs.
The no-kill shelter, at 600 Bowman St., Denham Springs, also encourages residents consider adopting a pet, which can be adopted for a $60 fee.
More than 200 cats and dogs need homes or foster parents. For information on fostering or adopting, call (225) 664-4472.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.