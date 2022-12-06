Holiday deadlines
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Election Saturday
The Dec. 10 election has offices on the ballot for Livingston Parish include aldermen for Killian and French Settlement, three constitutional amendments and tax renewals for the Council on Aging and roads and bridges.
Tangipahoa Parish races include a School Board member; mayors of Hammond and Kentwood; and a council member for Kentwood, as well as the three constitutional amendments and renewals for Gravity Drainage District No. 4.
Kids painting workshop
Children ages 6 and up are invited to join artist instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery for a Santa Flamingo Painting and Collage Workshop. Kids will learn basic drawing and painting techniques to create a Santa flamingo design at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. No experience necessary. All supplies included in the $10 fee. Registration deadline is Thursday, Dec. 8.
Livingston Christmas events
Denham Springs
- Dec. 8: Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree
- Dec. 8: Stations of Christmas at 7 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St., Denham Springs. Light refreshments will be offered after.
- Dec. 9: Spotlight Theater Players is presenting "A Swingin’ Christmas Review," featuring the King Creole Orchestra, Baton Rouge Chorus’ Sweet Adelines and Livingston native Ashton Brooke Gill. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Serenity Events Center, 33135 La. 16, Denham Springs. Get tickets at ticketstripe.com/events/1031101.
- Dec. 10: Kiwanis Christmas Parade
- Dec. 10: Baton Rouge Symphony Holiday Brass Orchestra
- Dec. 18: SADD-Christmas Alive
- Through Dec. 23: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace featuring artistic creations. The works include various mediums. The items are at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Downtown Historic District of Denham Springs. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Walker
- Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, is starting December with holiday-themed classes. It has also started listing January classes. Visit www2.southeastern.edu/external/event_registration/lifelong_learning/ to register.
Amite
- The Amite Arts Council is hosting the Victory Belles Christmas concert in Amite on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Victory Belles are part of The National WWII Museum. The special holiday concert will be at the Amite High Theatre, with a 7 p.m. curtain. Tickets will be $5, and veterans will be admitted free.
Christmas Crusade
- Applications for Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. For details, visit lpso.org/christmas-crusade.
Area musician holding book signing
James Linden Hogg journeys readers through the mires of no man’s land to find hopeful stories in his new book "Finding Faith in the Waste Land." Alluding to T.S. Eliot’s poem The Waste Land, published in 1922, Hogg meets eccentric characters, hears their tales and looks for light amid bleak circumstances. A young man seeks his life’s mission and lessons are given. Hogg will be signing copies at 2 p.m. Dec. 17, at Cavaliers House Books, 114 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs.