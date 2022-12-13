Holiday deadlines
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Library events and closures
The Livingston Parish Library will be closed Dec. 24-26 for Christmas and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
The library has many activities scheduled in the days before Christmas.
At the Main Branch in Livingston, all ages can learn about Feeding Young Minds at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
Mighty Moms will talk about feeding the minds, bodies and mealtime traditions of families. Learn how to enrich mealtimes and leave with a meal kit supplied by Mighty Moms. The meal kit includes all the necessary ingredients for four family meals, recipe cards with QR codes to the how-to cooking videos produced by Mighty Moms, family game suggestions, nutrition tips, and conversation starters. Registration is required. Call (225) 686-4160 or visit www.mylpl.info.
Meet the Animals: Checkout Louisiana at your Library for all ages will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17.
Louisiana State Parks Traveling Interpretive Ranger Jennifer Viator will teach about creatures, their habitats, and what they leave behind for us to find. Registration is required. Contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit www.mylpl.info.
Crafts, computers, movies, book clubs, games and more on the schedule.
Livingston Christmas events
Denham Springs
Dec. 18: SADD-Christmas Alive at 6 p.m. at Denham Springs Train Station Park. Live nativity, refreshments, games, crafts and petting area.
- Through Dec. 23: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace featuring artistic creations. The works include various mediums. The items are at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Downtown Historic District of Denham Springs. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Maurepas
- Livingston Parish Fire District No. 9 annual Parade, 2 p.m., Dec. 18. Line up at 1 p.m. near Dicarlos on the Diversion. Route is Dicarlos parking lot to Maurepas High.
Walker
- Christmas Village: Walker High Beta will hold the event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 16 in Glenn Elis Gym. Treats, crafts, games, food. A free showing of the movie "Elf" will be at 6:30 p.m. It costs $10 to play 12 games and four crafts costs $15. All the games and crafts combined are $20. Visit @WalkerHighBeta on Instagram for list of activities. Jambalaya is $8 a plate. Other concessions and crafts will be on sale. Free Santa phots will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Area musician holding book signing
James Linden Hogg journeys readers through the mires of no man’s land to find hopeful stories in his new book "Finding Faith in the Waste Land." Hogg will be signing copies at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Cavaliers House Books, 114 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs.