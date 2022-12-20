Merry Christmas
We at The Advocate's Livingston-Tangipahoa section wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours.
We can't thank you enough for your support throughout the years. We appreciate the notes, cards and messages thanking us for coverage of your lives. That's what we are here for — to share your stories.
Learn to fish trout
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock its Get Out & Fish! Ponds with rainbow trout soon.
In anticipation of this, the agency has scheduled some beginner rainbow trout fishing classes.
Classes will be held Feb. 4 at Zemurray Park in Tangipahoa Parish and at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Livingston Parish.
Space is limited. Register at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events.
The two-hour class will be geared toward both beginner and experienced anglers looking to gain a basic knowledge about stocked rainbow trout and an introduction into targeting them while fishing. Participants will learn basic fish behavior, equipment overview, bait selection, and basic rigging followed by an hour of fishing with wildlife department staff.
It is suggested participants have already taken Intro to Fishing or have a basic knowledge of fishing. A valid Louisiana fishing license is required for participants 18 years and older, and participants under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Participants should bring plenty of water, a valid Louisiana fishing license for those 18 and older, and dress appropriately for the weather. Fishing gear will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own to learn how to use it. This program may be affected by inclement weather conditions.
Holiday deadlines
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 21 for the Dec. 28 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Library events and closures
The Livingston Parish Library will be closed Dec. 24-26 for Christmas and Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Livingston Christmas events
Denham Springs
Through Dec. 23: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace featuring artistic creations. The works include various mediums. The items are at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Downtown Historic District of Denham Springs. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.