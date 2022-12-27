Family misfortunes make the stories of holidays
As I write this days before Christmas 2022, the forecasts are for several consecutive days of below freezing temperatures.
This brings back memories of Christmas 1989. I was running The Watchman in Clinton. My parents were in New Orleans. And a large part of my mother’s family was heading to New Orleans.
Before I headed south, I was hearing reports of snow in New Orleans. As Interstate 10 headed across Lake Pontchartrain, I could see the edges of the lake frozen.
As I bounded into my parents’ place on Paris Avenue, I immediately said, “We need to walk to the lake! It’s frozen!”
An aunt and my mother looked up at me from their hands and knees. Pipes had already burst, and a plumber wouldn’t be available for days.
After the water was sopped up, we did walk to the lake and take photos of the sight.
All of our family plans were quickly adjusted. My mom worked for the church a block away, so we had keys to bathrooms. Relatives had nearby hotel rooms, so we had access to showers.
My father found a hotel restaurant with a holiday buffet that would accommodate our huge party on Christmas Day. I don’t remember how many, but it was at least 25 people.
And many of you have already recalled: 1989 is the year “Exxon exploded.”
My family had a great time despite all the rearrangements and the cold. I headed back to work after a couple of days because I had a newspaper to produce bright and early Monday morning.
As I arrived at my Clinton house just before midnight Sunday, I heard water gushing from under the house. Entering the house, I saw photos knocked from the walls — was it the blast of Exxon or my pipes?
It took at least a week for my housemate and I to get someone to fix the plumbing.
The Christmas of frozen pipes and the Exxon explosion is a great story in Pitchford family lore.
I hope you gained Christmas stories this year that don’t involve the lack of plumbing.
And here’s looking to the stories of 2023.
Learn to fish trout
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled beginner rainbow trout fishing classes.
Classes will be held Feb. 4 at Zemurray Park in Tangipahoa Parish and at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Livingston Parish.
Space is limited. Register at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events.
Holiday deadlines
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate Jan. 4 issue is 5 p.m. Dec. 28
Library events and closures
The Livingston Parish Library will be closed from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Save the date 2023
The 2023 Livingston Parish Library Comic Con will be Feb. 11.