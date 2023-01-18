Concerts coming to Denham Springs
The New Horizon Tour, featuring Scotty Austin, formerly of Saving Abel, with guests FLAW, Shallowside and The Almas, will be at Southern Rhythm in Denham Springs on March 10.
Tickets will be going on sale soon through Southern Rhythm and on Eventbrite.
Scotty Austin spent eight years as the frontman for the Mississippi-based hard rock band Saving Abel.
Nu metal band FLAW was on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and has 300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Shallowside from Birmingham, Alabama, has over 123,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
The Almas are a female-fronted four-piece hard rock band from New Munster, Wisconsin.
Also, country solo artist and TikTok sensation Daniel Mock will be live at Southern Rhythm on March 23.
Gumbo cook-off coming
The 12th annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cookoff will be Jan. 28 at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds. Gates open at 10 a.m. Entry is $15 a person, children 36 inches and under are free.
A patriotic opening will be at 11 a.m. A Kids Korral will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entertainment starts at a 1 p.m. and features Chris Lee and Ampersand. Awards will be presented at 4 p.m.
Proceeds benefit Louisiana Honor Flight, Blue Star Moms and Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach.
Read in 2023
The Livingston Parish Library is holding a yearlong Readers Club challenge.
Prizes will be given for reading certain numbers of books during 2023. Themed challenges will be held every month. Completing the challenge will enroll the reader into a drawing.
The January theme is "Where the Crawdads Sing" and the February theme is "Redeeming Love."
Visit https://www.mylpl.info/readers-club?qt-guide=0#qt-guide to see the rules and to register.
Save the date: The 2023 Livingston Parish Library Comic Con will be Feb. 11.
Grow fruit trees
A free class about home fruit orchards will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2vtnkbk7 to register.
Clay shoot planned
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold a Clay Shoot on March 10 at Riverside Sporting Clays, 52400 La. 16, Denham Springs. The cost is $600 for a four-person team. And $300 for shooting station sponsors. Lunch and door prizes are included.
Learn to fish trout
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled beginner rainbow trout fishing classes Feb. 4 at Zemurray Park in Tangipahoa Parish and at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Livingston Parish.
Space is limited. Register at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events.