Visit the library in 2023
Here's a sampling of in-person events at various branches of the Livingston Parish Library. Visit www.mylpl.info to see more.
2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5: World Traveler for ages 8-11 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch is a chance to learn about different ancient cultures and create crafts from historical civilizations. Registration is required. Contact (225) 686-4140.
5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5: KIDS Engineer: Pulleys for ages 5-11 at the Albany-Springfield Branch. Explore how a simple device can be built and used to change the direction of motion and force. Refreshments provided. Registration is required. (225) 686-4130.
9:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7: Free practice ACT by Princeton Review for ages 12-18 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Contact (225) 686-4140.
10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7: Pajama Storytime for babies through 8 years old. Every first Saturday of the month, Albany/Springfield Branch is hosting Pajama Storytime. Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets and crafts among other activities. Contact (225) 686-4130.
2:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9: Visit the Main Branch in Livingston for an interactive movie. “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” will be shown for ages 12-18. Call (225) 686-4160. The movie will also be at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at 6 p.m. Jan. 11. Call (225) 686-4140.
10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10: Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club for adults. The Watson Branch’s club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Contact (225) 686-4180.
5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10: Threadition: Hand Embroidery for Beginners is open for ages 18 and up at the Main Branch in Livingston. Learn some hand stitches and techniques used to make beautiful art on napkins, pillowcases, samplers and wall hangings. Registration is required. Call (225) 686-4160.
6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10: Spine Tinglers Book Club for adults at the Watson Branch reads thrilling fiction with a mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Contact (225) 686-4180.
5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12: Reader’s Club Book Journaling for adults at the South Branch. Design a custom book review journal to track the books you've read for the Readers' Club. Learn creative ways to evaluate books and review story elements. Contact (225) 686-4170.
Learn to fish trout
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled beginner rainbow trout fishing classes.
Classes will be held Feb. 4 at Zemurray Park in Tangipahoa Parish and at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Livingston Parish.
Space is limited. Register at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events.