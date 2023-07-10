Road closure continues in Walker
Walker officials announced on the closure of Sunland Drive/Industrial Park at the West Entrance from July 10-21. Drivers are asked to use the east entrance of the Industrial Park.
Leadership training deadline July 18
July 18 is the deadline to apply for Leadership Livingston Class of 2024.
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce program, launched in 2012, includes 10 monthly sessions on leadership and community.
The program opens Aug. 7 with an orientation and meet-and-greet, and it continues Aug. 13-14 with an overnight retreat.
Email staff@livingstonparishchamber.org for the application or call (225) 665-8155.
Master Gardener classes offered
The Louisiana Master Gardener program, offered by the LSU AgCenter, is designed to train volunteers with a balanced, integrated and practical course in gardening. The 14-week course focuses on gardening topics based on Louisiana gardening needs. The program includes a balance of lectures, student presentations and hands-on activities.
The training is provided by LSU AgCenter Extension faculty and other horticulture experts. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning Aug. 9 at the Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker.
Course fee is $190, which covers instruction books and lab supplies.
More information and online registration and payment is at https://www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/courses/home/index.html. You may also pay by check; mail your check for $190 payable to the Livingston Master Gardener Association, P. O. Box 158, Livingston, La. 70754. All payments must be received by July 15.
Pets looking for homes
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster cats and dogs.
The no-kill shelter, at 600 Bowman St Denham Springs, also encourages residents consider adopting a pet, which can be adopted for a $60 fee.
More than 200 cats and dogs need homes or foster parents. For information on fostering or adopting, call (225) 664-4472.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.