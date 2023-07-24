Calling all authors
The Livingston Parish Library is accepting applications from authors and community organizations interested in taking part in the eighth annual Livingston Parish Book Festival, set for Oct. 21.
Submit your applications to www.mylpl.info/bookfestival.
Back-to school bash
Visit Walker City Hall Aug. 5 for a back-to-school bash. The event is set from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Small-business loans available for some businesses
The Office of Community Development has opened its application period for the Small Business Loan Program for small businesses in eligible parishes who were hit by natural disasters in 2020-2021, the city of Waker shared in its newsletter.
To learn more about the program contact the South Central Planning and Development Commission at www.SCPDC.org or call (800) 630-3791.
The program provides interest-free loans from $10,000 to $150,000, with up to 40% of the loan forgiven. Funds can be used for rent or mortgage wages and benefits, utilities, inventory and equipment necessary for business recovery.
Road closure continues in Walker
Road construction is underway on Aydell Lane. Work is expected until Aug. 30. The road will be barricaded from the start of Aydell Lane by La. 447 to just east of Park Street. Traffic may be restricted, but local access will be allowed to residents on the closed road section at all times during construction.
To avoid the construction while trying to get to City Hall, enter through the Stine’s parking lot off La. 447 and go through Stine Loop to City Hall.
Podcast coming to SLU center in Walker
The first "Unspeakable Podcast: Live" is coming to Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker at 6 p.m. July 28. The host taking the stage at 7 p.m. Immediately following the show, Kelly Jennings will be on-hand to sign autographs and take pictures. Tickets are $40 each. Visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/index.html for ticket information.
Ricks to deliver final state of the parish talk
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks will give his final state of the parish address at the Livingston Chamber of Commerce meeting at noon on Aug. 9 at Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, Denham Springs.
Tickets are $45 general admission and $30 for chamber member registered by noon Aug. 7. Call the chamber at (225) 665-8155 for ticket information.
Pets looking for homes
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster cats and dogs.
The no-kill shelter, at 600 Bowman St., Denham Springs, also encourages residents consider adopting a pet, which can be adopted for a $60 fee.
More than 200 cats and dogs need homes or foster parents. For information on fostering or adopting, call (225) 664-4472.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.