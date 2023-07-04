Master Gardener classes offered
The Louisiana Master Gardener program, offered by the LSU AgCenter, is designed to train volunteers with a balanced, integrated and practical course in gardening. The 14-week course focuses on gardening topics based on Louisiana gardening needs. The program includes a balance of lectures, student presentations and hands-on activities.
The training is provided by LSU AgCenter Extension faculty and other horticulture experts. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning Aug. 9 at the Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker.
Course fee is $190, which covers instruction books and lab supplies.
More information and online registration and payment is at https://www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/courses/home/index.html. You may also pay by check; mail your check for $190 payable to the Livingston Master Gardener Association, P. O. Box 158, Livingston, La. 70754. All payments must be received by July 15.
Pets looking for homes
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster cats and dogs.
The no-kill shelter, at 600 Bowman St Denham Springs, also encourages residents consider adopting a pet, which can be adopted for a $60 fee.
More than 200 cats and dogs need homes or foster parents. For information on fostering or adopting, call (225) 664-4472.
Choirs' fundraiser
An evening of nostalgia awaits patrons of the theater at the latest Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs' fundraiser, “Where Were You in ’42,” a dinner theater production that is slated for performances in July at Live Oak High School.
“Where Were You in ’42” presents a three-act theatrical performance that recalls the years when volunteer performers dedicated their time and talents to bring entertainment to the troops engaged in combat in distant corners of the world.
Performances are scheduled for July 13-16, Thursday through Saturday, and a matinee on Sunday. For the shows on July 13-16, the music will start at 6:30 p.m. and the curtain will go up on the show at 7 p.m. Doors open for the Sunday matinee at 1:30 p.m. and the show will start at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the event, now on sale, are $45. The cost of a table for eight is $360. Tickets can be purchased online at @Ticketpeak.co/LPCC. Tickets, if available, will be sold at the door for $50.
Banners honor troops
Denham Springs's City Council and mayor have partnered with the Geaux Seven Chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America to honor local military troops by hanging banners in the city's Main Street district. The banners have photos of past and present military personnel. Take a ride through Denham Springs Main Street's Antique Village to view the banners.
Leadership training
July 18 is the deadline to apply for Leadership Livingston Class of 2024.
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce program, launched in 2012, includes 10 monthly sessions on leadership and community.
The program opens Aug. 7 with an orientation and meet-and-greet, and it continues Aug. 13-14 with an overnight retreat.
Email staff@livingstonparishchamber.org for the application or call (225) 665-8155.