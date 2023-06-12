Food Truck Fiesta coming June 24
Denham Springs Main Street is hosting a second Food Truck Fiesta on Saturday, June 24. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mattie Street in the Denham Springs Antiques Village.
Vendors participating include Jake’s Tacos, Bean Dip Factory, Jay Brees Goodies, The Munchie Wagon, Thai Kitchen, Hammond, That’s A Wrap, Hebert’s Cajun Meats, Sneaux LA, Roll On In/Buzzed Bull Creamery and Elisa’s Cuban Coffee.
A rain date of July 8 has been chosen in case of inclement weather.
For more information, visit www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Leadership Livingston registration underway
Registration is underway for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2024.
July 18 is the deadline to apply for the Livingston Chamber of Commerce program, which includes 10 monthly sessions on leadership and community.
Leadership Livingston is a program of the Chamber launched in 2012 to develop better-informed leaders.
The program opens Aug. 7 with an orientation and meet-and-greet, and it continues Aug. 13-14 with an overnight retreat.
Email staff@livingstonparishchamber.org for the application or call (225) 665-8155.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
Hurricane preparedness tips
Walker is offering hurricane preparedness tips. City officials are encouraging residents to follow the tips offered on its website, walker.la.us. This week's tips include a list of disaster supplies and information on homeowner insurance needed before a hurricane hits. For these tips, visit www.noaa.gov/assemble-disaster-supplies-hurricane-preparedness and www.noaa.gov/get-insurance-checkup-hurricane-preparedness.