Food Truck Fiesta coming Saturday
Check out the Food Truck Fiesta Saturday on Mattie Street in the Denham Springs Antiques Village.
Denham Springs Main Street is hosting its second Food Truck Fiesta from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mattie Street in the Denham Springs Antiques Village.
Vendors participating include Jake’s Tacos, Bean Dip Factory, Jay Brees Goodies, The Munchie Wagon, Thai Kitchen Hammond, That’s A Wrap, Hebert’s Cajun Meats, Sneaux LA, Roll On In/Buzzed Bull Creamery and Elisa’s Cuban Coffee.
A rain date of July 8 has been chosen in case of inclement weather.
For more information, visit www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Denham Springs-Walker branch closed on Sundays
The Denham Springs-Walker Branch will be closed on Sundays until further notice "in order to provide the best staff coverage and patron access to library resources and services from Monday to Saturday. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you again," the library announced on its website.
Child safety tips offered
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 has launched a Child Passenger Safety Program, where district members will assist with installation and inspection of your child car seat. The department's CPS technicians are nationally certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Request an appointment by visiting www.lpfpd4.com/child-passenger-safety.
Leadership Livingston registration underway
July 18 is the deadline to apply for Leadership Livingston Class of 2024.
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce program, launched in 2012, includes 10 monthly sessions on leadership and community.
The program opens Aug. 7 with an orientation and meet-and-greet, and it continues Aug. 13-14 with an overnight retreat.
Email staff@livingstonparishchamber.org for the application or call (225) 665-8155.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
At the library
Main Branch in Livingston: Medieval Obstacle Course (Ages 5-7), from 11 a.m. to noon June 24 in the Main Branch meeting room. Try your hand at different challenges popular during medieval times. After, use your skills to make a dragon to take home. Call (225) 686-4160
Albany-Springfield Branch: Summer Movie Series: Robin Hood (All Ages), from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 at the Albany-Springfield Branch meeting room. Looking for some family-friendly entertainment to shorten those long summer days? Catch a variety of fun, fantasy-themed films at each of the library's five branches this summer.