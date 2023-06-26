Celebrate Independence Day in Livingston
The town of Livingston’s 4th of July Celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. July 2 at Johnny Sartwell Park.
The event includes a fireworks show at dark, kickball tournament, jambalaya cook-off, music, watermelon-eating contest, face painting, water balloon toss, free food and other activities.
Parade, fireworks planned in Springfield
Celebrate Independence Day early in Springfield with a parade, games, good, music and fireworks on June 30.
The children's "Push ’em, Pedel ’em and Pull ’em" parade starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks are set for 9 p.m. at the Springfield fire station.
Time to renew Denham Spring High season tickets
July 1 is the deadline to renew Denham Springs High football season tickets.
Season ticket holders who are not interested in renewing are asked to email julie.jacobsen@lpsb.org or text (225) 405-6838. Also email Jacobsen if you're interested in getting on a waiting list or for more information.
Leadership Livingston registration underway
July 18 is the deadline to apply for Leadership Livingston Class of 2024.
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce program, launched in 2012, includes 10 monthly sessions on leadership and community.
The program opens Aug. 7 with an orientation and meet-and-greet, and it continues Aug. 13-14 with an overnight retreat.
Email staff@livingstonparishchamber.org for the application or call (225) 665-8155.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
At the library
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed July 4 to celebrate Independence Day.
Albany-Springfield Branch: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 5, Fairy Tale STEM Challenge. Registration is needed. Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering and math? Join the library staff every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept. This month, explore physics and engineering with Rapunzel and Cinderella. For ages 6-11.
South Branch: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 29, Barnhill Preserve mobile outreach team visits. Interact with live mammals, reptiles and birds. Call (225) 686-4140.
Denham Springs-Walker branch closed on Sundays
The Denham Springs-Walker Branch will be closed on Sundays until further notice "in order to provide the best staff coverage and patron access to library resources and services from Monday to Saturday. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you again," the library announced on its website.