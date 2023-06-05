Blessing of the Jeeps, Jeep Show set in Walker
The city of Walker Parks and Recreation and Community Outreach Department is hosting its Blessing of Jeeps and Jeep Show in conjunction with its monthly farmers market Saturday at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
Activities include live music by Louisiana Music Hall of Fame recipient Ernest Scott and the Funk Children, music with DJ KJack, a children’s village sponsored by the Walker High Beta Club,and a benefit jambalaya cook-off.
All activities will be located by the park’s fishing pond, 20255 Corbin Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Categories for the Jeep Show include most extreme, best themed, best classic, people’s choice and kid’s choice. For an entry form or more information, email parksandrecinfo@walker-la.gov. Jeep entries will also be accepted on the day of the event.
For jambalaya cook-off information, call (225) 328-8152 or email swampdonkeys225@gmail.com.
The proceeds will benefit the City of Walker’s Friends Club, a social club for the special needs population. The event is sponsored in part by Livingston Tourism.
Leadership Livingston registration underway
Registration is underway for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2024.
July 18 is the deadline to apply for the Livingston Chamber of Commerce program, which includes 10 monthly sessions on leadership and community.
Leadership Livingston is a program of the Chamber launched in 2012 to develop better-informed leaders.
The program opens Aug. 7 with an orientation and meet-and-greet, and it continues Aug. 13-14 with an overnight retreat.
Email staff@livingstonparishchamber.org for the application or call (225) 665-8155.
Check out classes at Southeastern Livingston Center
It's time to register for June classes at the Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker.
Pick up information on Chat GPT during sessions from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 8 or June 27. Register online for $75. The course will cover the basics of Chat GPT, including its potential benefits, capabilities and limitations, as well as best practices for formulating questions.
The center will offer ACT prep session from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 9. The cost is $140.
To learn about other classes or to register for any class, visit www2.southeastern.edu/external/event_registration/lifelong_learning.
Fireman's Poker Run June 10
The Springfield Volunteer Fire Department's 2023 Fireman’s Poker Run is Saturday at Boopalus.
The poker run entrants can take part in the Captain's Party on June 9. For information, visit, www.facebook.com/FiremansPokerRun.
Children's Drama Camp registration underway
Interested in a drama camp for your children?
Dinah Toups is directing a summer Children's Drama Camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 12-16. The camp is offered for children in the fourth through ninth grades. This camp will be conducted at Luke 10:27 with a performance at 7 p.m. June 16.
A meet-and-greet role placement and pool party and parents’ meeting will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 11 at the home of Barbara Walker at 423 Brenda Drive.
Registration can be accomplished at www.stpds.com.