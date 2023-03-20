Election Saturday
Livingston Parish voters will go to the polls Saturday to consider two local race, a Killian sales tax and a parishwide tax proposal.
On the ballot:
Livingston Parish
PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 5
Adam Cutrer, R
Erin Sandefur, R
PARISHWIDE SALES TAX
To levy a 1% sales tax to increase salaries and benefits for the school employees, generating $24 million a year for 20 years.
TOWN OF KILLIAN SALES TAX
To levy a 1% sales tax to raise money for public safety and disaster management, infrastructure, roads and drainage, beautification, and the general fund of the Town of Killian, generating $37,600 a year for 15 years.
Denham Springs Hall of Fame accepting nominations
March 31 is the deadline to submit a nomination for the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.
The annual induction banquet will be held Aug. 31 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will also be presented to the public the following night, Sept. 1, at halftime of the DSHS-Mandeville football game in Yellow Jacket Stadium. This will be the 13th year the Denham Springs Athletic Association and high school have co-hosted the event, which has inducted 88 former Yellow Jackets into the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame Selection Committee does not nominate the candidates. Any person with an interest in DSHS sports may submit a nomination; however, people may not nominate themselves. All nominations must conform to the guidelines, which can be found online at denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office.
Nominations cannot be accepted by email or fax. Nominations must be mailed or hand-delivered to: Denham Springs High School, ATTN: Principal (HOF), 1000 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726.
For more information, contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025.
Lions Camp fundraiser set
The eighth annual benefit for the Louisiana Lions Camp for special needs youths will be held Saturday in the large lot next to Little Johnny's, 20300 Walker South Road. Pastalaya cook-off, poker run, live auction, 50/50, big ticket raffle, Daniell Hunt with Partytyme Productions, zydeco band, free face painting and much more. Pastalaya plates and boiled crawfish will be sold. For information on the camp, visit lionscamp.org. For more information, text (225) 268-5037 or (225) 276-6575.
Shredding event
The Bank of Zachary is holding its annual Community Shred Day.
Bring personal documents that need to be destroyed to the chosen branch and they will be professionally shred on-site.
Central Branch: 3444 Hooper Road, Central; 9 a.m. to noon, April 1
Watson Branch: 32340 La. 16, Watson; 9 a.m. to noon, April 22
Main Branch: 4743 Main St., Zachary; 9 a.m. to noon, April 22
Save the date
- Mark you calendars for the April 29 Denham Springs Spring Festival. Held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the city's antique village, the outdoor events will feature a variety of vendors selling their items.