Egg-ceptional Easter Marché Saturday
Take a photo with the Easter bunny, visit food trucks and more than 175 vendors, and hunt eggs at the Egg-Ceptional Easter Marché from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs.
Denham Springs Hall of Fame deadline Friday
Friday is the deadline to submit a nomination for the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.
The annual induction banquet will be held Aug. 31 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will also be presented to the public the following night, Sept. 1, at halftime of the Denham Springs-Mandeville football game in Yellow Jacket Stadium.
The Hall of Fame Selection Committee does not nominate the candidates. Any person with an interest in DSHS sports may submit a nomination; however, people may not nominate themselves. All nominations must conform to the guidelines, which can be found online at denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office.
Nominations cannot be accepted by email or fax. Nominations must be mailed or hand-delivered to Denham Springs High School, ATTN: Principal (HOF), 1000 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726.
For more information, contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025.
Art class offered
Visit artlivingston.org to sign up for the upcoming "Purse Party" class taught by Kathy Bourgeois April 8.
The class, which costs $50, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish Gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. For information, call (225) 664-1168.
Shredding event
The Bank of Zachary is holding its annual Community Shred Day.
Bring personal documents that need to be destroyed to the chosen branch and they will be professionally shred on-site.
- Central Branch: 3444 Hooper Road, Central; 9 a.m. to noon April 1
- Watson Branch: 32340 La. 16, Watson; 9 a.m. to noon April 22
- Main Branch: 4743 Main St., Zachary; 9 a.m. to noon April 22
Save the date
- Mark you calendars for the April 29 Denham Springs Spring Festival. Held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the city's antique village, the outdoor events will feature a variety of vendors selling their items.