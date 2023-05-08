Calling all fishermen
Walker's Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to host its second annual Get Out and Fish! from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The event includes fishing games, loaner poles and kits, a freshly stocked pond, farmers and art market, food trucks and music by DJ KJack.
Council on Aging membership drive underway
Friday is the last day to register as a member of the Livingston Council on Aging. Anyone interested in becoming a member can sign up at the office at 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, or call (225) 664-9343.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
Save the date
Looking for Memorial Day plans? Mark your calendar for May 27-28 for the Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival at PARDS North Park in Denham Springs. The musical lineup includes Travis Tritt, Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny and others.
For information, visit www.thecajuncountryjam.com.
The Amite Arts Council sponsoring adult art workshop
Mark your calendar for an art workshop for adults from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 at the Amite Community Center.
Artist and teacher Jennifer Wheeler will lead the session.
Registration costs $10. To register, go to Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak St. The class is limited to 15 students.
For more information call Amite City Hall, (985) 748-8761.
Main Branch in Livingston (225) 686-4160
Teen After School: For ages 12-18, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 15. Join library staffers every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school.
South Branch (225) 686-4170
Dry Erase Sign: For adults over 18. Registration is underway for program where you will learn how to make mini erase boards, set for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 11.