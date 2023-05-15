Children's Drama Camp registration underway
Interested in a drama camp for your children?
Dinah Toups is directing a summer Children's Drama Camp June-12-16 from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp is offered for children in the fourth through ninth grades. This camp will be conducted at Luke 10:27 with a performance at 7 p.m. June 16.
A Meet and Greet role placement and pool party and parents’ meeting will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 11 at the home of Barbara Walker at 423 Brenda Drive.
Registration can be accomplished at www.stpds.com.
Click it or Ticket
The City of Denham Springs Police Department received a Special Waves Grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, which gives officers the ability to participate in the Click it or Ticket campaign. The campaign will starts May 5 and ends June.
Seat belts are the single most effective safety feature invented and have helped save thousands of lives. One in five Americans fail to regularly wear a seat belt when driving or riding in a motor vehicle. There are more than 100 Louisiana law enforcement agencies participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
Save the date
Looking for Memorial Day plans? Mark your calendar for May 27-28 for the Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival at PARDS North Park in Denham Springs. The musical lineup includes Travis Tritt, Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny and others.
For information, visit www.thecajuncountryjam.com.