Day of Prayer
Walker officials and local pastors invited residents to join them in prayer at 10 a.m. Thursday in, Sidney Hutchinson Park Community Center, 30225 Corbin Ave., near the First Responder Monument.
Get Out and Fish!
Walker's Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to host its second annual Get Out and Fish! from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The event includes fishing games, loaner poles and kits, a freshly stocked pond, farmers and art market, food trucks and music by DJ KJack.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
Tickfaw 200 planned
The Tickfaw 200, a three-day power boat poker run starting at Blood River Landing, begins May 4.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/4cj4u2jh.
Council on Aging membership drive underway
The Livingston Council on Aging's membership drive runs through May 12. Anyone interested in becoming a member can sign up at the office at 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, or call (225) 664-9343.
Save the date
Looking for Memorial Day plans? Mark your calendar for May 27-28 for the Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival at PARDS North Park in Denham Springs. The musical lineup includes Travis Tritt, Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny and others.
For information, visit www.thecajuncountryjam.com.
The Amite Arts Council sponsoring adult art workshop
Mark your calendar for an art workshop for adults from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 at the Amite Community Center.
Artist and teacher Jennifer Wheeler will lead the session.
Registration costs $10. To register, go to Amite City Hall, 212 E. Oak St. The class is limited to 15 students.
For more information call Amite City Hall, (985) 748-8761.