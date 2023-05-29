Leadership Livingston registration underway
Registration is underway for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2024.
July 18 is the deadline to apply for the Livingston Chamber of Commerce program, which includes 10 monthly sessions on leadership and community.
Leadership Livingston is a program of the Chamber launched in 2012 to develop better informed leaders.
The program opens Aug. 7 with an orientation and meet and greet and continues Aug. 13-14 with an overnight retreat.
Email staff@livingstonparishchamber.org for the application or call (225) 665-8155.
Check out classes at Southeastern Livingston Center
It's time to register for June classes at the Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd, Walker.
Learn how to hand knit a chunky blanket during a June 6 class. The class is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and costs $40. This method requires no needles or knitting experience. Bring 6 or 7 skeins of chenille chunky yard.
Pick up information on Chat GPT during sessions from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 8 or June 27. Register online for $75. The course will cover the basics of Chat GPT, including its potential benefits, capabilities and limitations, as well as best practices for formulating questions.
The center will offer ACT prep session from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 9. the cost is $140.
To learn about other classes or to register for any class, visit www2.southeastern.edu/external/event_registration/lifelong_learning.
Fireman's Poker Run June 10
The Springfield Volunteer Fire Departments' 2023 Fireman’s Poker Run is June 10 at Boopalus.
The poker run entrants can take part in the Captains Party June 9. For information, visit, www.facebook.com/FiremansPokerRun.
Children's Drama Camp registration underway
Interested in a drama camp for your children?
Dinah Toups is directing a summer Children's Drama Camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 12-16. The camp is offered for children in the fourth through ninth grades. This camp will be conducted at Luke 10:27 with a performance at 7 p.m. June 16.
A Meet and Greet role placement and pool party and parents’ meeting will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 11 at the home of Barbara Walker at 423 Brenda Drive.
Registration can be accomplished at www.stpds.com.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.