Christmas themed classes planned
Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, is starting December with holiday-themed classes.
Among the classes are:
- Christmas Cookie Decorating at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Cost is $50. Learn the basics of sugar cookie decorating, including icing consistency, outlining, flooding, easy techniques to create a beautiful design, and how to store and keep cookies fresh. Students take home a box of decorated cookies.
- Christmas Cocoa Bombs at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Cost is $55. Learn how to make warm holiday drink special.
- Hosting the Holidays Wine Mixology at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Cost is $65. Snack on three easy but festive appetizers that pair with holiday beverages crafted during class. Featured drinks will be Spiced Mulled Wine, White Christmas Mojitos and Winter Mimosas. Each appetizer and beverage will come with a recipe and instructions.
Visit www2.southeastern.edu/external/event_registration/lifelong_learning/ to register.
Christmas in the Pines
Historic Macedonia Baptist Church will host its annual Christmas in the Pines celebration at 6 p.m. Dec. 1. It will be an evening of traditional congregational singing and special music to kick off the Christmas season. The church is at 34685 La. 1036, Holden. For information contact the pastor the Rev. Roger Dunlap at (225) 664-4448.
Christmas music review
Spotlight Theater Players is presenting "A Swingin’ Christmas Review," featuring the King Creole Orchestra, Baton Rouge Chorus’ Sweet Adelines and Livingston native Ashton Brooke Gill. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Serenity Events Center, 33135 La. 16, Denham Springs. Get tickets at https://ticketstripe.com/events/1031101.
Christmas Crusade
Applications for Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade will be accepted Nov. 28-Dec. 2 and Dec. 5-Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m. — noon and 1 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. For details, visit www.lpso.org/christmas-crusade/.
Christmas activities
Denham Springs Christmas in the Village kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 with the lighting of Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St.
Sing along with the choir, and enjoy cookies, popcorn, hot chocolate and more. Let the kids write letters to Santa, decorate cookies. Free mule drawn wagon rides and carnival rides will be available. New landscape lighting will be on display also.
Denham Springs: Nov. 26: Merchants Christmas Open House featuring special sales and refreshments in stores, mascots to take pictures with, free carnival rides, photo walls, handmade toy demonstrations, lemonade, refreshments and photos with Santa Claus.
Dec. 1: Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting
Dec. 3: A Night of Hope
Dec. 8: Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree
Dec. 10: Kiwanis Christmas Parade
Dec. 10: Baton Rouge Symphony Holiday Brass Orchestra
Dec. 18: SADD-Christmas Alive
Other communities will kick off Christmas events in December.
Watson: Watson's Christmas Festival is set for 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Live Oak Methodist Church. Visitors are asked to bring kid-friendly food items for the Mighty Moms' Full Tummy Food Project. Santa will be on hand and a petty zoo, crafts, music, food and games are planned. Tree lighting is set for 6:30 p.m. For information, all (225) 347-1704.
Killian: Killian will have its first Christmas tree lighting ceremony and festival at the Killian Town Hall from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 3.
The event is free and will have vendors from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vendors are welcome to spots at no cost, to sell art, crafts, decorations, produce and other items. However, they must bring their own electrical supply. Limited electricity available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your own cords.
Photos with Santa Claus are from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The tree lighting is at 8 p.m. and Christmas movies will play all day, with a featured movie beginning at 8:30 p.m. Bring a chair and blankets.
Walker: The Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park are Dec. 3 at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
The parade rolls at 11 a.m. from the Burgess Avenue side of Walker High and turns right on Florida Boulevard.
Christmas in the Park starts at 1 p.m. and will have a farmers market, live music, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and children’s games and activities.
Food vendors are sought for the event, but space is limited. Contact sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov.
Library closures
The Livingston Parish Library has several upcoming closures.
The South Branch Library is closed through Dec. 5 for repairs.
All branches will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. Branches will also be closed Dec. 2 for staff training.
The closure dates for Christmas are Dec. 24-26 and for New Year’s are Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Visit www.mylpl.info to see the full list of upcoming activities at the various branches.
Arts Council sets holiday activities
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace featuring artistic creations for holiday shoppers through Dec. 23. The art-inspired works include various mediums. The items will be on sale at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Downtown Historic District of Denham Springs.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit ArtsLivingston.org for information.