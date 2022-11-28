Send us your holiday photos
Holidays have returned to what feels more like normal after the pandemic. Lots of churches, towns and cities are hosting parades and festivals. We'd love to run your photos of those and of your own holiday celebrations.
Send the photos to livingston@theadvocate.com along with names of people in the photos and where and when the photo was taken.
Early voting underway
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3.
Offices on the ballot for Livingston Parish include aldermen for Killian and French Settlement, three constitutional amendments and tax renewals for the Council on Aging and roads and bridges.
Tangipahoa Parish races include a school board member, mayors of Hammond and Kentwood, and a council member for Kentwood, as well as the three constitutional amendments and renewals for Gravity Drainage District No. 4.
Early voting locations in Livingston are 20400 Government Blvd., Livingston, and Denham Springs/Walker Branch Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs.
Early voting locations in Tangipahoa are Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse, 110 N. Bay St., No. 103, Amite, and Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Substation, 15475 Club Deluxe Road, Hammond.
Area musician holding book signing
James Linden Hogg journeys readers through the mires of no man’s land to find hopeful stories in his new book "Finding Faith in the Waste Land." Alluding to T.S. Eliot’s poem The Waste Land, published in 1922, Hogg meets eccentric characters, hears their tales, and looks for light amid bleak circumstances. A young man seeks his life’s mission and lessons are given. Hogg will be signing copies at 2 p.m., Dec. 17 at Cavaliers House Books, 114 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs.
Library closures
The Livingston Parish Library has several closures.
The South Branch Library is closed through Dec. 5 for repairs.
The library also said on Facebook that carpet installation is underway at the Watson Branch. It is closed Monday, Dec. 5.
All branches also will be closed Dec. 2 for staff training.
The closure dates for Christmas are Dec. 24-26 and for New Year’s are Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Visit www.mylpl.info to see the full list of upcoming activities at the various branches.