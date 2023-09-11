Last chance to register to vote in Oct. 14 race
The deadline to register in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is Wednesday, Sept. 13. The deadline to register through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday, Sept. 23. This deadline is for residents who have never registered to vote, as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
Residents may check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com. After registering, voters can download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.
Early voting for the Oct. 14 election is Saturday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1), from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call the Elections Hotline at (800) 883-2805.
Food Truck Fiesta returns to Denham Springs
Denham Springs Main Street's next Food Truck Fiesta is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 in the city's downtown. Food vendors will sell their favorites during the event, which encourages diners to shop in over 25 stores in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Follow Denham Springs Main Street Facebook page for more information.
Contemporary Fiber Artist of Louisiana Exhibit set
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host The Art of Fiber by the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana at the gallery from Sept. 13 through Oct. 21. Art will include art quilts, collages, jewelry, beaded items, soft sculpture and dimensional crochet. A reception will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Light refreshments will be served. Arts Council Gallery is at 133 Hummel Drive, Denham Springs.
Women's Leadership expo planned
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce has announced Lauren Haydel, of Fleurty Girl, will be the featured speaker at its Women's Leadership Conference and Expo set for Sept. 15. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2yxz426d.
Pets looking for homes
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster cats and dogs.
The no-kill shelter, at 600 Bowman St., Denham Springs, also encourages residents consider adopting a pet, which can be adopted for a $60 fee.
More than 200 cats and dogs need homes or foster parents. For information on fostering or adopting, call (225) 664-4472.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.