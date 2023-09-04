Food Truck Fiesta returns to Denham Springs
Denham Springs Main Street's next Food Truck Fiesta is set for Sept. 16 in the city's downtown. Food vendors will sell their favorites during the event, which encourages diners to shop in over 25 stores in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Follow Denham Springs Main Street Facebook page for more information.
Storytimes at the library
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer story times for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop prereading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. The staff will help children read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games and make crafts. Story times are set at the main branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield branch, South branch and Watson branch at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday.
At the Denham Springs-Walker branch, Book Babies for up to 2-year-olds is at 9:45 a.m. every Monday and story time kids for up to age 5 is at 10:30 a.m. every Monday.
Contemporary Fiber Artist of Louisiana Exhibit set
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host The Art of Fiber by the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana at the gallery from Sept. 13 through Oct. 21. Art will include art quilts, collages, jewelry, beaded items, soft sculpture and dimensional crochet. A reception will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Light refreshments will be served. Arts Council Gallery is at 133 Hummel Drive, Denham Springs.
Walker coed soccer, flag football registration starts
Excessive heat has forced the Walker Recreation Department to push back coed soccer and flag football registration to Sept. 7. Online and in office registration are available for both.
Breast imaging coming to Livingston Parish
Woman’s Hospital brings lifesaving breast imaging to Livingston Parish with its mobile mammography coach. The coach makes mammograms more accessible offering advanced 3D mammogram technology at convenient times and locations across Louisiana. Physician’s orders are required and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
The mammography bus rolls into the Old Dixon Hospital, 8375 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, on Sept. 6 and at Riverside Family Medical, 18740 La. 22, Maurepas, on Sept. 6. Mammograms also will be available Sept. 25 at Mandy's Primary Health Care, 35055 La. 16, Watson.
For more information including the full mammography coach schedule, visit Womans.org.
Women's Leadership expo planned
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce has announced Lauren Haydel, of Fleurty Girl, will be the featured speaker at its Women's Leadership Conference and Expo set for Sept. 15. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2yxz426d.
Winter Wonderland Mosaic Crochet class set
The Southeasters Livingston Center is hosting a crochet class where student will create a winter wonderland mosaic blanket. Each person will be responsible for their own crochet hook and yarn. The pattern calls for three colors — a light or cream color — about 1,400 yards of light weight yarn. A darker color — like a forest green color — 1,300 yards and a medium color about 650 yards. The class is set for Sept. 11, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. For more information, visit www2.southeastern.edu/external/event_registration/lifelong_learning.
Pets looking for homes
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster cats and dogs.
The no-kill shelter, at 600 Bowman St., Denham Springs, also encourages residents consider adopting a pet, which can be adopted for a $60 fee.
More than 200 cats and dogs need homes or foster parents. For information on fostering or adopting, call (225) 664-4472.
Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.