Members of the Walker City Council were asked at their March 14 meeting to support a proposed 15 mills tax increase that would continue support and allow for the expansion of services provided by the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4.
The referendum will be on the ballot in elections set for April 30.
Robert Dugas, representing the fire district, explained that the district now operates on funds raised by the current 10 mills tax that earns about $2.6 million a year. Dugas said the additional 15 mills will allow the district to improve its services and add another fire station. He said the district was formed in 1975 as an all-volunteer force and now has 15 full-time firefighters.
According to Dugas, Fire District 4 is the largest fire protection district in Livingston Parish and covers about one-third of the parish. “Our district covers 225 square miles and includes a population of 60,300 residents. The property value of homes and businesses in the area we cover is about $400 million. We have a huge territory to protect and the additional funds that the new tax will raise will help us to better protect all the residents we are called upon to serve.”
Dugas said the proposed tax increase is necessary for the district just to keep up with inflation. “We now have ten stations that we man and we want to build another station that is needed. We have stretched every dollar that we have as far as we can and we can’t stretch the dollars any more. The district is growing quickly and we have to keep up with the demands that are being made on our system,” he said.
He pointed out that Walker relies on the services of Fire District 4 and said that last year the district answered 1,850 calls in Walker alone. He added that the Walker calls were among the thousands of additional calls that come from residents in the large, sprawling area covered by District 4.
Continuing a practice of inviting city employees, by departments, to monthly council meetings that started at the first of the year, the spotlight for March was placed on the city’s administration and billing departments. Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge, in introducing department heads, reminded council members that the initiative is designed to, "recognize our employees and, as members of the council, to connect a name with a face.”
Etheridge introduced Lisa Frey, the administrative assistant to the mayor, and Tammy Payton, the city clerk.
In introducing Darla Peak, the payroll clerk, Etheridge said that she is a veteran employee who is a valuable asset to the city and to all the employees.
Ashley Freeman, the utility department office manager, introduced members of her staff. Freeman said that among other responsibilities the staff has to accurately account for 10,000 gas meter readings a month and 13,000 accounts. “Our clerks stay constantly busy monitoring the billing for utilities. We average 150-200 new customers a month and we fill out about 500 work orders a month. We take our responsibilities very seriously and we constantly stress customer service. Our clerks take their time explaining why a customer’s bill is a certain amount and they assist our customers with any questions or problems that might come up. In our office we stress the importance of listening to what our citizens have to say,” she said.
Mike Cotton, the city’s Director of Finances and Economic Development, said of his staff’s competence, “many vendors tell us that they especially enjoy working with the City of Walker because our staff assures that all bills are paid in a timely manner. We stay on the lookout for grants and, as an example, last year we procured $700,000 in grants for our parks and recreation efforts alone.”
“We have had very good audits over the past several years because of the dedication of our workers in the billing and finance departments," Mayor Jimmy Watson said. "We have come a long ways in regard to providing positive customer service. We still have a way to go, but we are making every effort to show our citizens that they come first. I am very pleased with our city employees and I echo what Mike Cotton said, we are blessed to have such a fine group of dedicated workers serving our city.”