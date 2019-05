Woodland Park Magnet School’s Wildcats of the Month for April are, from left, first row, Aubree Flowers, Kamauri Mason, Kyleah Nelson, Kenshauna Evans, Delmas Dunn, Jimmy Brumfield, Jordan Davis, Louis Perry, Haylei Young and Anthony Giammolva; second row, Datrionna Mack, Andriea Winston, Demario Stewart, Ashlyn Levatino, Ava’Neavaeh Richardson and Ja’Dashia Thompson; and third row, Kindra Thompson, SPED lead teacher, employee of the month Kovia Ventress, Kenyon Alexander, Lyric Jackson, Madison Cook, employee of the month Chasity Rial and Principal Reginald Elzy.