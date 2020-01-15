Sweet potatoes are a popular and nutritious part of Louisiana diets. Growing sweet potatoes is different from growing Irish potatoes or vegetables that are grown from seed, a news release said. The production cycle begins when sweet potatoes “seed” from the previous harvest season are planted in the spring to produce “slips” for transplanting.
It is important that sweet potato roots used for slip production be of good quality and free of disease, the release said. The LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station offers seed potatoes grown from virus-tested planting material through its foundation seed program.
Varieties Beauregard and Evangeline are available for $18.50 per 40-pound box, while Bayou Belle and Orleans are offered at $25 per box. Bellevue, Bonita, Burgundy, Heart-o-Gold, Jewel, Okinawan, Porto Rico, Texas Porto Rico and Travis are available at $25 per box, but supplies are limited.
One 40-pound box of seed roots can be expected to produce 400 to 800 slips. Since slips are planted approximately 1 foot apart, this is enough to plant about 400 to 800 feet of row. Commercial growers needing large quantities of seed can purchase 25-box bins of ungraded Beauregard or Evangeline roots for $412.50.
A licensing fee of $500 for up to 250 acres of production is charged for the patented varieties Bellevue, Bayou Belle, Bonita, Burgundy and Orleans. Those who will be growing less than 1 acre of sweet potatoes are exempt from this fee.
Variety descriptions can be found on the LSU AgCenter Sweet Potato Research Station’s website, lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato.
For information, contact LSU AgCenter Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson at mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu, (985) 277-1850 or (985) 839-7855. Orders are due Jan. 23. If you are in a parish other than Tangipahoa or Washington, contact the LSU AgCenter Extension office in your parish.