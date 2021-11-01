The History and Political Science Department at Southeastern Louisiana University's annual Veterans Day Lecture is set for 1 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Student Union Theatre.
Historian and consultant for HBO, National Geographic and Sledgehammer Games Marty Morgan will present “Sentimentalizing D-Day: Rising above the Mythologized Narratives of June 6, 1944.” The event is free and open to the public.
“The memory of the D-Day invasion has become a patchwork of myths and legends pulled together to titillate, romanticize and entertain,” said History and Political Science Department Head Bill Robison. “It describes June 6, 1944 in sentimentalized ways that distort the narrative to a substantial degree, leaving us a complicated mess. But is it possible to cut through the noise by going back to basics, letting original documents do the talking and dismantling the mythologized narrative.”
For more information, call the History and Political Science Department at (985) 549-2109.