State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, in collaboration with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, have issued a statewide cease-and-desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602.
Private burning will only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. The order started March 25 and will remain in effect until rescinded, a news release said.
“This burn ban is necessary to supplement the governor’s stay-home order aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 due to the anticipation that there may be an increase in open burning occurring across the state as families look for ways to pass the time at home,” Browning said. “This order will assist in preventing potential fire-related dangers that could result in unnecessary fire service response as well as diminish airborne irritants caused by burning.”
This ban shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law, the release said. Violation of the order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties, the release said.