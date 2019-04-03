IMG_3920.JPG

From left are Sheila Gagliano, Gloria Messenger, Sue Nelson, Nell Dubose, Jean Lambert Hebert, Kathy Brandon, TVFC President Marie Heck, Anita Murray, Donna Bouterie, Maureen Felder, Ann Bourliea and Parish President Robby Miller are at the Tangipahpa Parish Councile meeting on March 25, 2019. Miller recognized the Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community for their efforts to serve others and issued a proclamation declaring April 7-13, 2019, to be National Volunteer Week.

At the Tangipahoa Parish Council meeting on March 25, President Robby Miller acknowledged the contributions that volunteers make in the community. He recognized the Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community for its efforts to serve others and issued a proclamation declaring April 7-13 to be National Volunteer Week.

TVFC is the all-volunteer arm of the LSU Ag Center Extension Service. Formerly known as Homemaker's Club, TVFC has been in existence as long as the extension itself. The state organization was formed in 1936.

