BATON ROUGE — On Jan. 24, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Charles “Chuck” Hill Jr., of Prairieville, and Jacob Warren, of Hammond, have been appointed to the Louisiana Auctioneers Licensing Board.
Hill is sales manager at Lake Charles Auto Auction and will serve at-large.
Warren is the assistant general manager at Louisiana’s 1st Choice Auto Auction and will represent the first Public Service Commission District.
The Louisiana Auctioneers Licensing Board’s mission is to qualify criteria for licensure of auctioneers and auction houses in Louisiana. The criteria of licensure shall contribute to the safety, health, and property of the people of Louisiana during the transfer of property by auction.
West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard has been appointed to the state Board of Commerce and Industry.
Governed by board members representing major economic groups and gubernatorial appointees, LED’s Board of Commerce & Industry meets bimonthly and advises on applications for tax incentive programs, including Enterprise Zone, Industrial Tax Exemption, Quality Jobs and Restoration Tax Abatement.
Darryl D. Smith, of Hammond, has been appointed to the state Mineral and Energy Board.
The state Mineral and Energy Board is responsible for leasing state lands for mineral exploration and development. The board reviews existing mineral leases for proper maintenance, development, and operations; reviews payments pursuant to state leases; and documents agreements affecting state leases.
Kathe Hambrick, of Gonzales, has been appointed to the Louisiana Archaeological Survey and Antiquities Commission. Hambrick is the founder of the River Road African American Museum and will serve at-large.
The Louisiana Archaeological Survey and Antiquities Commission promotes the goals and objectives of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism and advises the department and its secretary on matters relating to antiquities, archaeology and other cultural resources. The Commission also approves permits for excavations on state lands.