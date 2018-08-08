HAMMOND — The publication of Sam Hyde’s book, “Pistols and Politics,” in 1998, lifted the veil on the excessive violence that plagued the Florida Parishes for much of its modern history.
Hyde’s work is subtitled “Feuds, Factions and the Struggle for Order in Louisiana’s Florida Parishes” and brought to light the area’s reputation for excessive lawlessness.
Tangipahoa Parish was an especially troublesome area, and this legacy earned the parish the dubious nickname, “Bloody Tangipahoa.” In “Pistols and Politics,” Hyde retells the story of many of the killings that occurred at a rate greater than that of just about any other region in the nation during those years.
Hyde, who is director of the Center for Regional Studies housed in the Linus Simms library of Southeastern Louisiana University, said many colleagues told him he had failed to tell the whole story in the book’s first version. He decided to revisit the subject, and the result is a second edition of “Pistols and Politics.” That edition, which covers violence that lasted into the mid-1930s, was released by LSU Press earlier this year.
The earlier work stopped short because his major professor advised him to stop writing at 450 pages when he had passed page 511. He also describes in the preface of the new book that many felt the abnormal violence ended by 1899, but that conclusion was “unsatisfying” to him and others.
Writing the original book, which concluded with the end of the 19th century, was a difficult task, Hyde said. A native of Amite, Hyde said throughout his life he had heard stories about the violence that plagued the area.
Hyde said that while he was a student in Germany on a Fulbright Scholarship, he confided to one of his professors that while the topic intrigued him, he felt he was too close to the subject to write about it. “My professor told me that I had to become coldly indifferent to my subject or to get out of the profession. He said that I either had to professionally confront the subject or get out of the way and let someone else tell the story,” he said.
With that admonition in mind, Hyde said he began his research and writing.
Hyde explained some of the violence stems from the uniqueness of the region. The Florida Parishes were East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Livingston, St. Tammany and Washington. In the late 1900s, Tangipahoa Parish was carved out of portions of Livingston, St. Helena, Washington and St. Tammany. Originally, this area was known as West Florida, part of Spain’s Florida colony. The area would come, at times, under the sway of France, England and the United States. For a very brief time, locals even established the Republic of West Florida.
Hyde’s book contends that a lack of consistent political leadership contributed to the high level of violence for which the region became known. Lacking firm leadership, the region declined into anarchy.
The planter class, established in East Baton Rouge and the Felicianas, were the early political leaders, and they managed to bring a sense of order to the region that included what Hyde refers to as the “piney woods” people. However, that control was often absent, especially in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Part of the turbulent history of the region also can be traced to the settlers of the region. Spain granted generous land grants to attract settlers to the area, which later became a contentious issue. This area also became a haven for persons of questionable character. Feuds between different groups became part of local society.
In one chart in the book, about 50 feud-related killings are shown on a map of the region. These deaths occurred over a 16-year period in the late 1800s. Other killings not related to feuds were committed during this period as well. Hyde observed, “Despite the centrality of racism in the South during the 19th century, the violence that destabilized the region remained overwhelmingly white on white.”
However, the arrival of different ethnic groups raised tensions. Hyde points out that Independence in Tangipahoa Parish was the largest rural settlement of Sicilians in the U.S. and that the Hungarian Settlement near Albany in Livingston Parish was the largest rural settlement of Hungarians in the nation.
Finally, the lack of a strong law enforcement and judicial system stymied attempts to control the violence. Sheriffs and peace officers were often reluctant to pursue perpetrators, and when they were captured, district attorneys and grand juries were reluctant to indict. Juries were frequently cowered into acquittals because of a fear of retribution.
Hyde said a study of history is critical to understanding how a society can improve itself.
“We cannot hope to confront the challenges of the present if we don’t understand the mistakes that were made in the past," he said. "Progress and education go hand in hand. We must educate today’s young people about what has gone before them if we hope to make them the positive leaders we need for tomorrow. A study of history remains as important and vital today as it ever was.”
Hyde said he believes much of the violent legacy of the Florida Parishes has been left in the past. However, Hyde cautions, “We need to understand the past so that we can build a much better, much brighter future for ourselves, and above all, for our children.”