HAMMOND — Modern playground equipment in historic Cate Square in the heart of the city quickly attracted groups of youngsters shortly after installation of the slides, merry-go-round and interactive stations were completed by volunteers and city employees on a recent weekend during Community Builds Days.
The new playground, built at a cost of approximately $157,000, is the latest addition to the city’s network of public parks. Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto, who volunteered with dozens of others to assemble the equipment, said the city’s latest playground "is part of our continuing effort to make our parks a fun place for all of our citizens, especially families."
Over the past several years, officials have made an effort to equip parks with safe, handicapped-accessible playground equipment. Plans call for more improvements at area parks including the addition of a pavilion to Jackson Park.
Charles Borchers, the city’s grant writer, said a catalyst for acquiring the newest playground equipment started with a $15,000 grant from Kaboom, a nonprofit organization that provides funds for outdoor activities that are especially attractive to youngsters. Borchers said the new play area was confined to an existing area of Cate Square that was the location of older play apparatuses.
The neighborhoods surrounding Cate Square are the location of some of the oldest homes in Hammond, and the park has been a part of local history since before Hammond’s incorporation in 1889. The park attracts many visitors because of its proximity to downtown Hammond and Southeastern Louisiana University.
Borchers said the new playground equipment is designed for toddlers through 12-year-olds. An unusual merry-go-round was installed in such a way that even those using a wheelchair can enjoy a whirl on the apparatus. A tower, covered with canvas panels that provide shade, offers downhill rides on a variety of slides. Six interactive panels add educational features to the park. Borchers said that safety surfacing will be installed throughout the playground and the soft padding under the equipment will reduce the possibility of injuries while providing all-weather surfaces.
The playground equipment was installed by Planet Recess, a Louisiana firm that specializes in parks and playgrounds. The company’s motto is “The very best playgrounds on the planet.” The play stations were designed and manufactured by Burke Playground Co., according to Borchers.
“These modern playgrounds are not what older people remember. They are bright and shiny, and they are far safer than playgrounds in the past," Borchers said. "Additionally, they offer some educational features and they encourage youngsters to get out and exercise. The city has made a commitment to provide recreational facilities at all of our parks, and we will continue to made improvements as resources allow.”
Panepinto and Borchers both thanked the volunteers who came out to assist city employees and the professional playground equipment installers in constructing the new attractions. “Despite the heat and humidity on typical Louisiana July days, our volunteers came early and stayed as long as they were needed. We have had Community Build Days in the past, and our good citizens have always come forward to volunteer with building the playground equipment. This speaks to the commitment that our citizens have to providing recreational activities for our youth,” Borchers said.
Skyla Stanley, a senior at Hammond High Magnet School and a member of the school’s Key Club, was one of the volunteers. “I am dedicated to providing community service when I can. I became especially aware of the value of community service during the past year when we all had to live through the coronavirus pandemic. I just kept thinking that if all our people were caring and compassionate, then we could get through these tough times. I keep asking myself, ‘If I don’t do it, who will?’ I’m just doing my part to help my city.”