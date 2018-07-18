NEW ORLEANS — Chris Motto, of Denham Springs and chef at Mansurs on the Boulevard, is one of eight chefs from across the Gulf Coast named as a finalist for the fourth annual Farm and Table Chefs Taste Challenge, which takes place Sept. 7 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
The eight chefs will compete to create the best dishes that utilize farm-fresh items from a pantry of preselected ingredients. Items stocked in the pantry will be representative of ingredients that are in season in various regions at the time of the competition.
Tickets for the Chefs Taste Challenge are $99 each and will be available for purchase in mid-July. The ticket will provide attendees with tastings of the menus prepared by the chefs, wine pairings, a Lazy Magnolia Brewery beer bar and a voting card to determine a fan favorite dish. A portion of each ticket sold will go to Edible Schoolyard New Orleans, a program dedicated to teaching school-aged children how to cook and grow their own meals.
For information on Farm and Table, visit farmandtablenola.com.