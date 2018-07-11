June 27
DUNAWAY, HEATHER: 41, 24789 Heritage Drive, Denham Springs, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, driving on roadway lane for traffic, proper equipment required on vehicles, expired motor vehicle insurance.
RICKER, DAUNE E.: 39, 18556 Bull Run Road, Springfield, drug court sanction.
CHANEY, MATTHEW D.: 41, 649 Carol Sue St., No. 1, Denham Springs, drug court sanction.
KING, TYLER RAY: 27, 13175 Whit Holden,Walker, drug court sanction.
CLARK, BENJAMIN KEITH: 30, 13033 Rebecca Drive, Walker, drug court sanction.
SALCEDO, JACOB: 26, 201 Exincios Road, Folsom, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BECNEL, MATTHEW E.: 34, 41232 Adelle Drive, Hammond, Department of Corrections incarceration.
HESTER, ROBERT: 30, 22310 La. 1032, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property.
ASHLEY, WESTON KEITH: 34, 22292 Achord Road, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, theft, disturbing the peace.
JONES, RONALD LANE: 37, homeless, disturbing the peace, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
LAMBERT, KATLYN MARIE: 30, 19322 Scivique Lane, Port Vincent, three counts simple burglary, theft.
SHELDON, KRISTEN: 36, 160 Brignac St., Denham Springs, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
PARTIN, WILLIAM: 35, 21255 Vincent Acres, Denham Springs, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificate, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, tail lamps.
June 28
BANKS, MAURY: 53, 3610 32nd Place, Meridian, Mississippi, allowing dogs to roam.
PENDARVIS, RANDALL D.: 35, homeless, theft, criminal trespass, allowing dogs to roam, littering prohibited, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required, tail lamps, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition.
CUMMINGS, RONNIE: 42, 29201 George White Road, Springfield, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, fugitive.
DEVALL, JOHHNY: 37, 8940 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, theft.
FAIR, CHRISTOPHER: 32, 113 B&L St., Paincourtville, possession of marijuana.
COX, PATRICK S.: 26, 418 Deemer St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MELCHER, KAYLA R.: 25, 29879 Joe St., Walker, simple burglary.
ZERINGUE, JASON: 45, 7503 Linda Lee Drive, Denham Springs, video voyeurism.
EVANS, ROGER TY: 79, 26317 Riverscape Drive, Springfield, civil warrant.
MONTGOMERY, WANDA: 54, 30850 Ivy St., Denham Springs, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
COUTEE, DORIS R.: 49, 13185 Galloway Garden, Walker, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, proper equipment required on vehicle inspection tag required.
LACEFIELD, DANNY GLENN: 55, 28866 George White Road, Holden, simple assault, three counts violation of protective orders, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
LANGLOIS, KRISTIN: 44, 60178 Voight Road, Amite, Improper display of temporary plate, security required, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license, speeding.
SUTTON, GREGORY: 48, 3141 Dena Lynn Ave., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, vehicle registration expired, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
June 29
FLOWERS, DONTE DEVON: 43, 108 Charlette Lane, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license, false certificates.
WUNSTEL, JOSEPH: 34, 44257 Maurice Bouregois Road, St. Amant, appearing in an intoxicated condition, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
BLANCHARD, TAMMY: 43, 29477 Fletcher Lane, Walker, turning movements and required signals, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
GARON, HALEY RENEE: 20, 14567 Kohnke Hill, Hammond, speeding.
MILLER, BOBBY DEON: 24, 30572 Old River, Denham Springs, criminal trespass, parole.
COMBETTA, HOLLY: 25, 1010 Boreas Drive, 15, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, tail lamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
BAGLEY, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE: 43, 9129 Sharee Place, Denham Springs, obstructing public passages, resisting an officer, two counts failure to pay child support.
HALL, DEMETRIUS LYNETTE: 43, 13776 Sycamore St., Walker, aggravated assault, theft, resisting an officer.
MILES, JEFFERY M.: 32, 18752 La. 22, Maurepas, illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license, illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive.
CARUSO, IAIN MICHEL: 40, 8686 Chippewa St., Denham Springs, signal lamps and signal devices, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts expired motor vehicle insurance.
REID, CHRISTOPHER SHAUN: 33, 19701 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, probation administrative sanction.
LAPTHORN, STEPHANIE DIANE: 47, 28866 George White Road, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
PRICE, LOGAN WARNER: 18, 33915 Nancy Drive, Walker, obscenity.
SEALS, JOHN PAUL: 37, 27538 Wisconsin Lane, Holden, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, hit-and-run driving.
MCELWEE, KIMBERLY: 20, 3204 Singletary Drive, No. 15, Baker, theft.
WILLIAMS, ANEYSHA: 22, 3134 Nottaway Drive, No. 15, Baton Rouge, theft.
KENT, ANDREW: 31, 7615 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, simple assault.
BOURGEOIS, GERRY: 52, 30144 Holly St., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
MILNER, KAREN: 64, 24346 La. 444, Livingston, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
TEAL, MICHAEL: 48, 24434 Millican Drive, Denham Springs, aggravated assault.
PARTIN, DANIELLE: 31, 25503 Onellion Road, Holden, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts speeding.
June 30
MCGUFF, WILLIE: 23, 07445 Springfield Place Lane, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, vehicle registration expired, driver must be licensed, principal/ simple criminal damage to property, principal/ simple assault charge/penalty without weapon.
KUEHN, AMY: 44, 21410 La. 16, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
JOHNSTON, JEREMIAH: 36, 124 Oak St., Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, simple battery.
MCMILLIAN, KAMI: 33, 12850 Brown Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense.
MCCON, AUSTIN: 19, 18736 Eathern Martin Road, Livingston, felony theft.
VARNADO, TYLER BLAKE: 28, 13830 Ponderoso Drive, Denham Springs, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
WATSON, JEREMY: 40, 919 Durnin Drive, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, two counts identity theft, access device fraud.
ADKINS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL: 32, 982 La. 411, Maringouin, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, no one shall modify exhaust systems, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
NETTLES, LACY: 22, 414 Lebato St., Lake Charles, theft, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
HACKER, MARCELLA E: 59, 1871 S. Woodcrest St., Denham Springs, aggravated battery, disturbing the peace.
REED, TABITHA: 41, 2689 Wales Road, Greensburg, driving while intoxicated, parking spaces for certain disabled persons, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
HALL, EDWARD: 47, 30216 Brown St., Walker, criminal trespass, theft.
BROUSSARD, VERNIS: 24, 22414 Hoo Shoo Too, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, required equipment.
LEBLANC, SIDNEY L.: 61, 13391 Jason Duhe Road, Maurepas, obscenity.
JONES, BRYSON: 19, 26273 Riverside Drive, Springfield, hunter orange' display by deer hunters with guns, tags/distribution/use/containers.
BRISON, JUSTIN: 32, 25751 Choctow Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass.
CUPIT, CHRISTOPHER: 24, 10615 Airline Highway, Apt. 78, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders.
July 1
FASSINO, JENNIFER: 45, 29700 Aime St., Walker, domestic abuse battery.
DEVILLE, JOSEPH: 41, 22137 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
SANCHEZ, JOSE MORALES: 30, 8884 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, driver must be licensed, fugitive.
RAY, CLARENCE: 46, 16944 Florida Blvd., Holden, two counts fugitive, theft, resisting an officer.
KENNARD, BRITTANY: 28, 3780 Vernon Road, Zachary, theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
LANGFORD, SHANAE: 28, 937 26th St., No. 15, Baton Rouge, false certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, speeding, careless operation, theft.
JOHNSON, TYESHA: 24, 11585 Harrell's Ferry Road, Lot 15, Baton Rouge, theft.
NALL, JAMES DONALD: 32, 12910 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, tail lamps.
CLARK, TERRELL JAMES: 37, 360 Connell St., Baton Rouge, attempt/theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
DUBROC, MICHAEL JASON: 35, 27589 Wisconsin Lane, Holden, domestic abuse battery.
HERNANDEZ, ELIAS ANTHONY: 27, 29879 Joe Stafford Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, misdemeanor violation of protective orders domestic abuse child endangerment.
OLNEY, ARIELLE: 35, 41356 Cemetery Road, Gonzales, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HAGAN, DARREN: 54, 33146 River Gate Circle, Springfield, driving while intoxicated.
July 2
ABERNATHY, HANK: 34, 36100 Lynchburg Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse aggravated assault, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
ALLEN, PERRY LACEY: 26, 11649 Herman Ernest Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
LEWIS, KENT JOSEPH: 27, 33610 N. Corbin Road, Walker, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, failure to appear, fugitive.
ROGERS, LANDEN: 17, 11327 Shady Beno Drive, Denham Springs, two counts attempt/simple burglary, simple burglary.
BAKER, WILLIAM: 17, 23650 South Point Drive, Denham Springs, two counts attempt/simple burglary, simple burglary, resisting an officer.
THAMES, CLIFTON ALLEN: 27, 39799 North Achord, Pine Grove, illegal possession of stolen things, parole.
PARKER, ADAM M.: 26, 15235 Springfield Road, Walker, illegal possession of stolen things.
MCLAIN, BRANDY: 39, 13666 Joseph St., Walker, fugitive.
SIEWART, CHRISTOPHER: 45, 9091 Pettit Road, Baker, fugitive.
BERTHELOT, CHRISTY: 38, 28154 S. James Chapel Road, Holden, cruelty to animals/simple and aggravated, illegal possession of stolen firearm.
RANDOLPH, CHRISTOPHER: 31, 195 Oak St., Independence, violation of protective orders, theft.
VEILLON, ISABELLA: 24, 14225 Tack Covington Road, Walker, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
BOUDREAU, WILLIAM JOHN: 46, 22399 Achord Road, Denham Springs, home invasion.
KIRKLAND, CARL: 47, 24546 Jones Road, Springfield, proper equipment required on vehicles, driver must be licensed.
CLAYTON, JERRY: 50, 30187 North Doyle, Holden, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, two counts simple assault, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles
PHILLIPS, JOSEPH GLENN: 33, 32013 Cherry St., Springfield, fugitive.
MORGAN, MARTIN: 31, 20531 Watson Drive, Zachary, illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, fugitive.
MILES, ASHLEY: 32, 13209 Burgess Ave., Denham Springs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, felony theft, theft.
HERRELL, DONALD: 51, 14166 Florida Blvd., Livingston, simple battery.
GASCON, LEO J.: 51, 14370 Mecca Road, French Settlement, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
July 3
ENDSLEY, JOSEF: 31, 29020 La. 43, Albany, turning movements and required signals, careless operation, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense.
GRANDEURY, HEIDI: 32, 24290 Oma Harris Lane, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts speeding, vehicle registration expired, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
GREEN, BETHANY C.: 26, 12465 Cameron Lane, Walker, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
PATTERSON, MARK: 22, 33065 Mack Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, switched plate, false certificates, security required, fugitive.
MCGEE, WILLIAM: 40, 8894 Florida Blvd., Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, battery of a dating partner, speeding.
CAUSEY, CHRIS J.: 32, 505 Carrie Drive, Denham Springs, drug court sanction.
SAPPINGTON, BRETT: 34, 15909 Catfish Landing Road, Maurepas, drug court sanction.
COVINGTON, BRANDON: 30, 40165 Macedonia Road, Hammond, Department of Corrections incarceration.
MAHER, MICHAEL DWAYNE: 34, 14215 Tac Covington Road, Walker, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
OSHEA, RYAN PATRICK: 32, 3532 W. Louisiana State Drive, Kenner, Department of Corrections incarceration.
AYRO, ARTHUR: 40, 123 Anna St., Slidell, Department of Corrections incarceration.
PETERS, CRAIG ANDRE: 50, 622 Montgomery, Bogalusa, Department of Corrections incarceration.
THURMOND, ANGELA: 41, 12473 Pendarvis Lane, Walker, hit-and-run driving, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
ROE, ROBERT DEWAYNE: 47, 36607 Fore Road, Denham Springs, stop signs and yield signs, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, hit-and-run driving, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
SIMS, JAMIE: 33, 36607 Fore Road, Denham Springs, simple battery, simple battery of the infirm, simple assault.
KERSEY, JEREMY: 41, 459 Cockerham, Denham Springs.
ARMONEY, DAVID B.: 55, 31153 Brown Blvd. St., Denham Springs.