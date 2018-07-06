Walker Police are looking for you if you're missing a diamond ring.
Walker Police Capt. John Sharp said a diamond ring was found in Sidney Hutchinson Park on Wednesday night at the city's annual Fourth of July celebration.
"It is a beautiful ring and I'm sure someone is frantically looking for it. If the ring is yours, or if you know who it may belong to, please let us know," the Police Department wrote in a Facebook post shared 667 times by Friday evening.
The post said a reveler found the ring in the field just east of the playground equipment and turned it in to an officer around 9 p.m.
Sharp said he received just two calls and one Facebook message by Friday afternoon. He said one woman lost her ring six months ago in Madisonville and the other woman lost her ring a week ago, but neither person could describe the ring at the police station.
"I really thought that somebody would have called and grabbed this by now," Sharp said. "I'm kind of starting to think it was not lost Wednesday night. It could have been out there two months."