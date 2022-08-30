Latter & Blum.jpg

Tamika Smith, Nancy Cruse, Jena Milazzo Nichols, Amanda LeBourgeois and Alicia Bennett donate and accept teacher supplies from Latter & Blum and The Right Choice Mortgage to Woodland Park Magnet School.

 Provided photo

Woodland Park Magnet School recently received teacher supplies and treats from Latter & Blum and The Right Choice Mortgage LLC.

