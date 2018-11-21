HAMMOND — Thousands of children in developing nations will have their holidays made special through the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child program that was founded 25 years ago by Samaritan's Purse, run by Billy Graham's son, Franklin.
At the heart of the program is the filling of shoeboxes with a variety of special items that impoverished families cannot provide for their children. The filled shoeboxes are gathered at collection centers and then sent to developing nations where they are distributed to the needy. Over the years, churches, civic organizations, schools and individuals have made the packing of the shoeboxes a special event that helps make the holidays a little brighter for children who might otherwise have nothing with which to mark the Christmas season.
Four years ago, the Hammond Kiwanis Club chose to participate in Operation Christmas Child, and members of the club have packed and delivered about 100 shoeboxes each year. Members of the club, assisted by volunteers, spent Nov. 12 filling preprinted shoeboxes obtained through Samaritan’s Purse. The club filled 120 boxes destined for children in far-away lands.
Judy Couvillion, chairwoman of the Kiwanis Club’s Community Services Committee, said Operation Christmas Child is one more way that the club can fulfill one of the aims of Kiwanis, which is “serving the children of the world.”
While packing the boxes is the final step in program participation, preparations for Operation Christmas Child is a yearlong process. Throughout the year, items are secured as they become available and, Couvillion said, that acquiring the shoebox gifts is a combination of judicious shopping and the acceptance of items from various sources. For example, a club member donated enough decks of cards for each box. A local hospital gave packets of bandages and some of the gifts were donated by a local retail establishment. Club members helped finance the acquisition of items through personal donations.
The shoeboxes are filled with a variety of items that can assist the entire family, as well as little toys and games that brighten the lives of children. The shoeboxes are marked for either a girl or a boy and the age group for which the box is intended.
Operation Christmas Child recommends each box contain a “wow” toy, so the Kiwanis Club included a stuffed animal in each box. Other items packed were such things as bars of soap, washcloths, pencils, pens, decks of cards, toothbrushes, flip flops, small toys, socks, coloring books and little games and puzzles.
The packing process starts with assembly of the boxes that are shipped weeks ahead of the delivery time, which is always the third week in November. Club members then fill each box and place rubber bands around the boxes.
The final step is delivery of the boxes to the local shipping center, the River Fellowship Baptist Church. Once the boxes have been delivered, thousands of volunteers serve as inspectors of the shoeboxes before international shipping. Long before shoeboxes arrive in more than 100 countries, volunteer National Leadership Teams train pastors and community leaders hold child-friendly outreach events where the boxes are disturbed to those in need.
Mayson Foster, a member of the Hammond Kiwanis Club called the project a fun event. "There is lots of joy in knowing that you are touching the lives of children you will never see. It’s reward enough to know that the gifts will be well received.”
“It’s a privilege to be a member of Kiwanis. We do some very good projects right here at home, but it’s rewarding to know that through Samaritan’s Purse we can also help children in far-away lands," Kiwanian John Bergeron said. "Kiwanis is an international organization and through a program such as this we are showing that we are part of a world family.”
During the holidays, the Hammond Kiwanis Club holds a community-wide food drive that results in the collection of enough food items to fill about 80 large boxes to capacity. The club also presents small gifts to recipients of the club’s Kiwanis Happy Pack program. That program entails the filling of backpacks on a weekly basis with 10 food items for 120 kindergarten and first-grade students at the club’s adopted school.
Operation Christmas Child fits into the club’s dedication to assisting children, Couvillion said. “This is our way of serving not only local families and children but children in other parts of the world who need assistance.”
Samaritan’s Purse is overseen by Franklin Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham. Franklin Graham serves as president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Under his leadership, Samaritan’s Purse works to meet the needs of poor, sick and suffering people in more than 100 countries.