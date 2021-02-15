The Zachary City Council elects a mayor pro tempore soon after the beginning of each year. Choosing someone to take over the largely ceremonial position is typically treated with all the excitement one would expect of a routine affair of city government.

But the selection of a new mayor pro tem generated some discussion Tuesday. It’s not that there was any controversy over who was nominated; rather, the council took it as an opportunity to discuss potential changes to the process for choosing people for the job.

As Mayor David Amrhein explained it, “The mayor pro tem of Zachary is really nothing. You don’t get any money for it. You don’t get any prestige for it.”

The only thing that comes with being mayor pro tem — beside a nameplate bearing the title for the council dais — is the responsibility of running council meetings if the mayor is absent.

Zachary’s home rule charter calls for the mayor — or in his absence, the mayor pro tem — to run meetings. But it does not specify how to go about the process of choosing a pro tem — something Councilman Francis Nezianya wants to rectify to avoid any confusion in the future.

Council members typically have chosen the pro tem according to seniority, he said. He suggested continuing to do so and adding a provision saying any “tie” for years of service could be broken by going by district number.

Because there are four years in a council term and five council members, that means one member won’t get to be mayor pro tem during their current term. So Nezianya also suggested a rule saying the person who didn’t get a turn as mayor pro tem should be offered the role first in the next term, providing that he or she wins reelection.

After agreeing to exchange their ideas before taking any vote on the matter, council members set about selecting this year’s pro tem. Councilman Lael Montgomery was approved for the job, replacing Councilwoman Laura O’Brien.

In other action, the council: