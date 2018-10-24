The Livingston Parish Library presents its annual book festival celebrating books, literacy and Livingston Parish from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Main Branch in Livingston.
Free and open to the public, the fifth annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will feature local author discussions, book signings, live music and activities for the entire family. Attendees will receive free books while supplies last. Friends of the Livingston Library System will also host a book sale as well as offer free jambalaya for all attendees.
More than 30 local authors will participate in this year’s event. Author, amateur historian and playwright Jack Caldwell will host a presentation discussing his unique writing style featuring the works of the famed novelist Jane Austen. Season Vining and Lyndsey Duga will have a special session chronicling their journey from a local writing group to published authors.
The Makers Tent will show the cool things the Livingston Parish community can create, a news release said. Visitors can watch the 3-D printer create a new model and try out virtual reality software.
Local acts include The Chase Tyler Band, Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue, and Papo Guevara.
Visit mylpl.info/bookfestival for details.