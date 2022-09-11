The death of Queen Elizabeth II of England on Sept. 8 brought back special, lasting memories for Roy and Carolyn Blackwood, of Hammond, who, in 2004, met and shook hands with the queen and Prince Philip.
Looking back, Roy Blackwood said the encounter with the queen “was, of course, an extraordinary privilege and we really didn’t know exactly what to expect."
He said the queen and the prince made he and his wife feel at ease and respected. "They made us feel that they genuinely were pleased that we had come to their garden party.
"They were truly gracious and welcoming," he added. "This was an experience that we will never forget.”
Blackwood, retired as the head of the Department of Art at Southeastern Louisiana and later as director of Hammond’s Columbia Theatre, said the opportunity to meet with British royalty began in 2003 when he was nominated as a Fellow with the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufacturing and Commerce by the late Marjorie Morrison, who was the widow of longtime U.S. Congressman Jimmie H. Morrison, of Hammond, and was a patron of the visual and performing arts during her long years of service to the community.
The Royal Society, commonly referred to as the RSA, was founded in 1754 by William Shipley, a drawing master, social reformer and inventor. Fellows of the RSA are asked to help in whatever manner they can with vital issues that concern the people of the world such as peace, control of nuclear devices, poverty, the ability for all to have access to food and fresh water and many other such causes.
Queen Elizabeth was the principal patron of the RSA and Prince Phillip was the group’s president. He said that being named a Fellow of the RSA is a honor cherished by thousands.
Each year, Blackwood explained, the newly named fellows are invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace. He said that a large number of RSA fellows from throughout the world are nominated every year and that from that number 36 are invited to meet with the queen and the prince. He was chosen as one of the special guests to attend the event in 2004.
“The royal garden party in 2004 was special because it marked the 250th anniversary of the founding of the RSA so this made it even more special. After receiving my appointment as an RSA fellow, we began to hear from the association about how to prepare for our visit to the palace. It was an exciting time for both of us,” Blackwood said.
In the months ahead of the scheduled trip to England, Blackwood said that he was contacted by Lynn Broadbent, the head of the RSA branch in the United States. She advised Blackwood on what to expect and how to prepare for the eventful meeting.
“A second communiqué came as a follow-up to my appointment letter and this instructed us on the proper protocol and such things as dress expectations and the proper code of behavior when meeting with the royals,” he explained.
Blackwood said he was advised to wear either formal attire, a tuxedo with hat and tails, or what was described by the British as a “leisure suit.” “It wasn’t what was then referred to as a leisure suit in this country … rather it was a business suit. I had a nice, double-breasted suit and I chose that for my attire,” he said.
For his wife Carolyn, finding the proper hat was of utmost importance. “You don’t just find the right ladies hat anywhere. Carolyn searched all over, and that was before shopping on the internet had become commonplace. Eventually she found the proper hat and an almost full length dress that we deemed proper clothing fit for a queen,” he said.
Blackwood said the hat had to be kept in a hat box that the two carried during a week in Paris before their trip to England and for another week of touring Scotland after their visit with the queen. “That hat box became something of a burden during our long trip overseas,” he laughed.
From Paris, the Blackwoods rode the Euro Star train through the Chunnel under the English Channel to London for their eventful meeting with royalty.
Blackwood said they were admitted to Buckingham Palace through a gate on the side of the huge compound and were then ushered into a courtyard where the garden party was laid out.
“The party was something very special. Elaborate tents had been raised and there were long tables set with tea, petit fours and other things to eat," he said. "Despite it being summer, ice sculptures were among the decorations and there were beautiful flowers everywhere. Adding to the pomp for which the British are well known were the famous Beefeaters, the elaborately dressed soldiers who serve as guards of the palace and its residents.
“It was certainly an exciting time and the anticipation built as we waited for out turn to meet the queen and the prince,” Blackwood said.
He explained that the guests were ushered up to the queen and prince in groups of six and that they were given time to briefly chat with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. “The prince looked at me and said, ‘you don’t look like an artist,’ and I turned my head to show that I was wearing a ponytail. When he saw that, he responded, ‘now you look like an artist.’” He said they made brief “pleasantries” with the queen and then moved along.
“As I addressed their majesties many thoughts were going through my mind," he added. "I realized that I had been invited to be here because of some accomplishments in my life but I could not stop thinking that I was standing in presence of the queen who represented her nation and the entire Commonwealth to the peoples of the world. It was just so special … there have been extraordinary events and days in my life … marrying Carolyn, rearing sons, working hard to obtain my terminal degree … but this day, this special privilege, ranked, and still does, among some of the most wonderful moments in my life,’ Blackwood said.
He said the Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip carried themselves in such a way that was regal while not being arrogant. “There was just an aura about them, a feeling that these were amazing, unique people, but at the same time three were still humble in a way and they let you know that you were accepted and appreciated for your own worth,” Blackwood said.
During the garden party he said he kept dwelling on the long and in many ways magnificent history of the British Empire. “I had studied British history and standing there in the courtyard of Buckingham Palace I just couldn’t help but think about all the history of England … the good and the bad … it was just a very special, very meaningful time that will stay with me and Carolyn forever,” he said.
Blackwood said that in the instructions before the visit they were told that they would know when the garden party was over. He added that when the queen left, everyone knew that it was time to leave. “Absolutely no photographs were allowed during the garden party so we were not able to take any pictures with the queen. However, we walked through a part of the palace, sat on the queen’s settee, and went out the gates where we stopped to take a picture. I then turned to Carolyn and said, ‘What do you do after you have met the queen?’”
He said that he answered his own question by telling his wife, “I’m taking you to the Ritz for dinner!” The two then went to the world famous hotel where Blackwood said they enjoyed a wonderful dinner looking out through huge windows on mothers and grandmothers walking with children in one of London’s beautiful parks. “A beautiful end to a beautiful day,” he said.