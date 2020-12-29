BATON ROUGE — On Dec. 18, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Eleanor R. Murrell, of Denham Springs, was appointed to the Louisiana Statewide Independent Living Council. Murrell is the program coordinator at the Louisiana Rehabilitation Services and will serve as a nonvoting member.
The Louisiana Statewide Independent Living Council was established by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 to support the efforts of Louisiana residents with disabilities who live independently in the community of their choice. SILC works to maximize the leadership, empowerment, independence, and productivity of individuals with disabilities by facilitating integration and full inclusion into the mainstream of American society.