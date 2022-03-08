Time change Sunday
Don't forget Daylight Savings Time starts at 2 a.m., Sunday, March 13. "Spring forward."
Fly a kite, fish, shop and more Saturday
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Sidney Hutchinson Park will host a farmers market, vendor booths, Kajun Drinks pop-up shop, food trucks, a kite-flying event and more. Also, the pond has been recently stocked with fish. A kite will be given to the first 50 children.
At the library this week
Here are highlights of in-person events at the Livingston Parish Library branches this week. Go online at www.mylpl.info or call the branch to reserve a spot or to see the many other classes.
Bunny Pot & Woven Basket: For ages 18 and older, 1 p.m., Thursday, March 10. Weave a bunny-bottom pot. Main Branch in Livingston (225) 686-4160
Art Extravaganza: For ages 7-11, 5:30 p.m., March 10. Learn about three artists and the create works in their signature styles. Registration is required. Albany-Springfield Branch (225) 686-4130. Also 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 15 at South Brach, (225) 686-4170.
Butterfly Gardens: For ages 18 and up, 2 p.m. March 12. Hear butterfly expert John Harris on the care and feeding of local species. Afterward, work with expert gardener Sally Herring and help plant a butterfly garden. Denham Springs-Walker Branch (225) 686-4140.
Mountain Dulcimer Lessons for Beginners: Ages 18 and up, 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 15. Learn to play the dulcimer in four sessions. The Lagniappe Dulcimer Society is offering music lessons, and they can provide the dulcimers. The ability to read music is not needed. Denham Springs-Walker Branch (225) 686-4140.
Hooks & Loops Crochet Club: for ages 18 and up, 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 16. All experience levels are welcome. Beginners will learn to make a potholder. All other levels can work on their own or join a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided or bring your own. Denham Springs-Walker Branch (225) 686-4140.
Folded Book Art, Shabby-Chic Spring Birdcage: For ages 18, 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 10, South Branch (225) 686-4170.
Beatrix Potter Day: For ages 3-7, 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. “The Tales of Peter Rabbit” will be read and her love of painting and natural science will be shared. Watson Branch (225) 686-4180.
Outdoor Movie Night: Encanto for all ages, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 12. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Watson Branch (225) 686-4180.
Hall of Fame nominations sought
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are accepting nominations for the 12th class of inductees through March 31. Nomination guidelines for the class of 2022 are available on the school website www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office. For information, contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025.
City court amnesty
Denham Springs City Court has an amnesty program in place through April 30. People with outstanding warrants can visit the court at 116 Range Ave., Denham Springs, or call (225) 665-8568, to receive help with the program. People can also visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org for information.
Other events
Booths at Spring Fest: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is taking booth reservations for the Spring Fest, set for April 30. Call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.com.
Car show: The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center will hold its annual Car Show fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Spectator parking is at Northshore Community College, 11640 Burgess Ave. Activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, $5 jambalaya, popcorn, face painting and pickles. To show a vehicle, the fee is $25 and registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes jambalaya. Visit carshowpro.com to preregister.