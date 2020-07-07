On July 1, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Anthony G. Mercante, of Ponchatoula, has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. Mercante is the owner of Ponchatoula Family Pharmacy and will represent the District 6 pharmacy board.
The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to protect the public health, safety and welfare by the control and regulation of the practice of pharmacy; the licensure of pharmacists; and the licensure, permitting, certification, registration, control and regulation of all persons and sites that sell drugs or devices to consumers and/or patients, or assist in the practice of pharmacy.
The board also serves as the controlled substance authority for the state, issuing controlled dangerous substance licenses to all qualified applicants desiring to manufacture, distribute, prescribe or dispense controlled dangerous substances within the state. Further, the board monitors its clients for compliance with the laws and rules relative to their activities with controlled dangerous substances.