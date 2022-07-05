A custodian at Ponchatoula High School was arrested for inappropriately touching a student, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Levan Harris, 40, of Hammond asked a female student attending summer school to help him move furniture to a vacant classroom. She agreed to help him, and he offered to give her money afterward.
When she refused the payment, he put his hand under her shirt and rubbed her hand and the money on her breast, the Sheriff's Office said. Harris was booked on sexual battery.