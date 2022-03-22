More than 1,000 children, parents and community members gathered at the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotics Center on March 12 to experience learning in the festive environment of the district’s STEAM Expo.
They visited demonstration booths, special presentations and hands-on games and activities both inside the building and out on the crowded parking lot.
STEM & Robotics Center Director Michael Simmons said the STEAM Expo focused on learning in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math.
“The expo had robotics demonstrations, hands-on activities, 3D virtual reality building design by Domain Architecture, K-9 demonstrations from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fire in the Wire from DEMCO, and many more amazing displays and interactive activities from community participants,” Simmons said.
The March 12 event is the second STEAM Expo sponsored by Livingston Parish schools. The first event was held in 2020. The district did not host an event last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“This event is a great opportunity to provide engaging displays and activities that increase student and parent awareness and interest in the various STEAM academic fields and careers,” Simmons said. “We have been waiting two long years to host this event again, and we are so glad this year’s event was a great success.”
Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district has expanded STEM learning throughout the parish at all grade levels. At the start of this school year, the district partnered with LSU to integrate STEM learning at the middle and elementary school levels.
“By integrating STEM into the curriculum at all levels, our students are allowed more opportunities to think logically, critically and innovatively by learning how to develop solutions for problems,” Murphy said.